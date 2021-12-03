Emma Stone will receive an eight-figure sum for the sequel to “Cruella” – Igromania

According to media reports, Emma Stone will receive an eight-figure amount for the sequel Cruella – that’s more than $ 8 million for the first film.

Such an agreement may be related to the recent scandal when Scarlett Johansson sued Disney due to non-payments due to the premiere “Black Widow”… After that, there were rumors that other actors could act against the company. So it looks like Disney decided to avoid another conflict – this time with Stone.

According to sources, there were also some problems between the Cruella authors and the firm. The studio liked the tape, but after the outbreak of the pandemic, Disney wanted to arrange the release of the film only on the streaming service. Disney +, and at no additional cost.

Stone and the director Craig Gillespie opposed such a move, insisting on a premiere in a movie – the original agreement implied just that.

The release of films at Disney + confuses the stars because it could hurt the box office box office. And, according to the contracts, the participants of the films usually receive additional bonuses after their paintings collect certain amounts in the world – for example, $ 500 million.

If the tape does not reach the desired mark, then, of course, there will be no bonuses – and success at Disney + in this equation does not bring similar dividends to the filmmakers, at least not yet.

As a result, the first Cruella was released both in films and on Disney +, where it could be seen for $ 30. Moreover, the film did not become a big box office hit, grossing a little more than $ 221 million in the world – and there is no data on views on Disney + at all.

But the studio still launched the sequel into development – some sources cite the success of the tape among critics as the reason for the decision. But Disney also wanted to show a benevolent attitude towards its own talents amid the recent scandal.

There is no exact date for the premiere of the sequel yet – so far only Stone has signed the agreement, but it is assumed that the rest of the authors can also return to work on the sequel.