Ethereum hashrate hit all-time high in November

On November 12, the Ethereum network hashrate (smoothed by a seven-day moving average) hit a record high of 818.39 TH / s. This happened shortly after the price of ETH broke the level of $ 4,700, according to a fresh analytical report ForkLog.

Ethereum hash rate dynamics, h / s. Data: ForkLog report.

The price-correlated bitcoin hash rate fell by 8.4% in November. At the end of the month, the first cryptocurrency fell by 7.14%, breaking the dynamics usual for the end of the year.

Bitcoin hashrate dynamics since the beginning of the year, EH / s. Data: ForkLog report.

The largest share in the digital gold hashrate fell on AntPool, but in mid-November, the American mining pool Foundry came out on top for a short time – at the moment its share exceeded 21%.

The largest Bitcoin mining pools. Data: ForkLog report.

As a result of the last recalculation (November 28), the difficulty of Bitcoin mining decreased by 1.49%.

Against the background of the hype around NFT, metaverse tokens and growth DeFi in general, the average commission for an Ethereum transaction in early November exceeded the $ 60 milestone.

In the first half of the month, the average Bitcoin transaction fee was predominantly in the $ 3- $ 4 range. After activating the Taproot update, the indicator only once exceeded the $ 3 mark (November 20), being mostly at the level of $ 2.50.

Dynamics of the average commission for BTC and ETH transactions. Data: ForkLog report.

The November volume of production of Ethereum miners also set a record – $ 3.59 billion.Income from commissions for ETH transactions accounted for more than half of the total revenue – $ 1.82 billion.

Ethereum miners’ income by months, $ million. Data: ForkLog report.

Bitcoin miners have mined $ 1.68 billion of digital gold – 2% less than in October. The share of commission income in total income is only 1.48%.

Bitcoin miners’ income by months, $ mln. Data: ForkLog report.

Recall that analysts at Arcane Research announced a significant decrease in the pressure of sales of miners on the bitcoin market after the third halving took place in May 2020.

