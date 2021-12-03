European tolerance has reached the handle

An “ideal choice”, an “incredibly respected executive” with “rich experience” and “invaluable expertise.” Expressions in which Disney presented its new chairman of the board of directors to the public. Susan Arnold was elected to the post. The first woman to head the holding for the entire time of its existence, that is, in almost a hundred years.

However, here it is hardly worth talking only about the notorious practice of gender quotas. Arnold’s track record includes senior positions in other large American corporations. In addition, she previously became one of the first senior executives to declare their unconventional sexual preferences.

And although in his welcoming speech the newly appointed head promised to rely on the “century-old legacy of the company” in her work, it is clear that the LGBT agenda in the products of the media giant will be of no small importance.

Interestingly, information about orientation Arnold “Disney” is not pedaling now. Unless Wikipedia states that she is “openly lesbian”.

By the way, this line may be changed soon, at least in the European version. Since the European Commission proposes in principle to ban the nouns “lesbian” and “gay”. We released a draft manual for officials with an extensive list of stop words that might seem offensive to some.

The complex title of the European Commission’s Guidelines for Inclusive Communication is in fact a guide to contemporary political correctness. These are 32 pages with pictures; begins with an appeal from the author – the European Commissioner, or rather, the Commissioner for Equality, Elena Dalli.

“… We need to critically assess our use of language and visuals in terms of the diversity of representations and how different groups are portrayed…” says Elena Dalli, European Commissioner for Equality.

In communication, in official speeches, in press materials, that is, in virtually all activities, officials from the European Commission should now be guided by the manual. Gays and lesbians are not allowed. Need – same-sex couples. The address “Ladies and Gentlemen” is prohibited. After all, those who are “in between” can get upset. Maine words are not allowed. No athletes or supermen. Even Mars is not “colonized” now, it will be “populated” by people. So it is necessary to say so that the “oppressed” are not offended.

“The EU directives are advisory in nature. But we understand very well that the official who was nominated, claimed, appointed, who works in the EU structure, is unlikely to go against such directives, simply defending his career and his workplace.” political scientist and lawyer Grigory Krasovsky is sure.

Rule: “Avoid using language that devalues ​​some relationships and only recognizes the existence of traditional heterosexual families.” In general, about mom and dad – no, no. The Vatican bells were rang according to the European Commission’s guidelines. After all, even “Christian” names were banned as common nouns. Well, for example, you cannot say the Frenchman Jean. It’s like a Russian Ivan.

“Cardinal Parolin spoke out, first of all, against such an attempt at homogenization to create a kind of all-encompassing and offending image of a European with his culture, with an indefinite gender, with an indefinite religiosity. And it is clear that in attempts not to offend anyone, we offend everyone,” Father Kirill, Vicar General of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of the Mother of God in Moscow, Catholic priest.

Bureaucrats from the European Union even managed to steal the “Christmas”. An inclusive training manual does not tolerate this word. Now we have to say this: “the period of holidays.” The one that in the USA, by the way, BLM activists call now BlackXmas. Such a campaign against the white capitalists. From new western values ​​just right to cook compote.

“In the United States, they began to demand that people should not be congratulated on Christmas, but simply on the winter holidays. And, among other things, they did not mention the very word Christmas, Christmas. And they even began to demand that the trees be removed,” Grigory Krasovsky is outraged.

In general, liberal sermons in Europe and the United States are being read more and more. As for the manual on inclusive communication, there is an opinion that copies of it from the offices of the European Commission will reach school libraries.

“For now, I repeat, it looks like an innocent instruction for bureaucrats. I assure you, this instruction for bureaucrats will go into public consumption. It’s a matter of time. , because, they say, there are 60 or 80 genders there and it is necessary, here, with each individual person to determine who he is, “says Alexei Pushkov, chairman of the Federation Council commission on information policy and interaction with the media.

There was information that after a broad discussion of the European Commission’s guidelines in the media, it was sent back for revision. But it is not known what will be corrected. It is possible that the European Commissioner, excuse me, European Commissioner Dalli simply remembered new offensive words. Natural, for example, or fatherland. In general, the list is still to be replenished and replenished.