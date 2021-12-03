https://ria.ru/20210506/clooney-1730719372.html
Everyone is crazy about Clooney: how a loader became a millionaire
Everyone is crazy about Clooney: how a loader became a millionaire – Russia news today
Everyone is crazy about Clooney: how a loader became a millionaire
Handsome, joker, favorite of women, a real gentleman – this is what they usually say about George Clooney. The order of these definitions may change, but the actor who … RIA Novosti, 06/05/2021
2021-05-06T08: 00
2021-05-06T08: 00
2021-05-06T07: 51
the culture
Hollywood
brad pitt (william bradley)
George Clooney
amal alamuddin
celebrities
movies and TV series
life style
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/04/1e/1730700603_0 0:3018:1699_1920x0_80_0_0_ced65ff0c881de801497d50e048e48b3.jpg
MOSCOW, May 6 – RIA Novosti, Olga Raspopova. Handsome, joker, favorite of women, a real gentleman – this is what they usually say about George Clooney. The order of these definitions may change, but the 60th birthday actor is still one of Hollywood’s most popular celebrities. Even when he cuts his hair with a vacuum cleaner, he washes the dishes at home or brutally tricks his friends.
Hollywood
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/04/1e/1730700603_36 0:2767:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fac780861c8f7fb90c0fa86350f51325.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
hollywood, brad pitt (william bradley), george clooney, amal alamuddin, celebrities, movies and TV series, lifestyle, photo