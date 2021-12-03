https://ria.ru/20211202/rakova-1761871508.html

Ex-Deputy Minister Rakova brought new charges

MOSCOW, December 2 – RIA Novosti. Former Deputy Minister of Education Marina Rakova was charged with a fraudulent arrangement of her common-law husband Artur Stetsenko in four positions at once, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs. According to the investigation, in 2017, Rakova, who was then general director of the Foundation for New Forms of Education Development (FNFRO), joined in collusion with the acting general director Maxim Inkin, his accomplices and Stetsenko. “Using their official position, the defendants concluded between the Fund for New Forms of Education Development and Artur Stetsenko forged employment contracts and additional agreements to them,” the release says. the investigators found out that from July 2017 to November 2018 Stetsenko unreasonably paid budget funds. In fact, he did not work in the fund, although he held the position of deputy head of one of the directorates. At the same time, he was listed as a leading specialist in the department for the implementation of innovative projects and an advisor to the general director, and from December 2016 to July 2017, he was also deputy general director for economic issues. At the same time, Inkina and Stetsenko transferred to the FNFRO accounting department forged time sheets, payrolls and other documents. As a result, Stetsenko unreasonably received more than nine million rubles of salary and bonuses – his monthly income from these “jobs” was up to 300 thousand rubles. Marina Rakova was arrested in early October on charges of embezzling more than 50 million rubles. She is suspected of lobbying for the allocation of funds from the FNFRO budget in 2019. The money was intended for government contracts for the federal project “Teacher of the Future”. Specialized examinations revealed signs of falsification in the reports on two “scientific investigations”. Another accusation concerns the fictitious employment of employees at the RANEPA. The point is that in 2018, Rakov and his accomplices placed 12 people from the Ministry of Education at the Institute of Social Sciences under “fake” labor contracts. For two years, these employees received salaries, but did not perform any work. The damage to the university is estimated at more than 20 million rubles. Under the article on large-scale fraud, Cancer can face up to ten years in prison.

