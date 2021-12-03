Ex-fiance Jennifer Lopez spent his birthday on a yacht with half-naked beauties

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez

The fact that from a huge number of resorts Alex Rodriguez chose Saint-Tropez does not surprise the public. The fact is that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are resting here. Choosing a vacation spot did not end there. The fact is that Alex decided to celebrate his birthday on a luxury yacht. Jay Lo, who turned 52 on July 24, did the same.

The ship on which Alex spent time turned out to be a little more modest than Jennifer’s. The yacht that Rodriguez rented is worth $ 32 million and is 54 meters long! This is a luxurious vessel with a bunch of private rooms and seating areas.

Alex feels great in the company of young beauties

By the way, Alex is not having fun on the boat alone. The paparazzi managed to photograph the athlete in the company of several girls. Apparently, Rodriguez has already moved away from a painful break with Lopez and is ready for new love adventures.

Recall that the stars began dating in 2017. For the past couple of years, they have been planning a wedding with might and main, but the sumptuous ceremony never took place. According to Western tabloids, the reason was Rodriguez’s betrayal. Previously, the athlete had already been convicted of infidelity, but Jennifer found the strength to forgive her boyfriend. However, after repeating history, the singer decided to end the relationship.

Earlier it was rumored that Rodriguez wants to bring Lopez back

Almost immediately after the breakup, she began to spend time with Ben Affleck. At first, fans believed this renewed romance was just PR. Only over time, Jennifer and Ben proved to the whole world that they have sincere feelings.

Photo: Legion-Media