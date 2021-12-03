Famous ladies’ men – which of the American celebrities was included in the list – UNIAN

Some of the celebrities are talented not only in their careers, but also in the art of seduction.

Rating of Hollywood ladies’ men / REUTERS

Loyalty and consistency are qualities that are not familiar to the people on this list. Hollywood celebrities conquer not only famous directors, but also charming ladies who could not resist male charm. UNIAN will tell you which of the Hollywood stars is considered the most desperate ladies’ man.

Earlier we told which of the stars were chased by maniacs.

Bradley Cooper

The Hollywood handsome man has long been listed in the ratings of the most handsome men on the planet.

Bradley Cooper / depositphotos.com

Films with his participation collect full cinemas, and fans after the next premiere frantically dye their hair white. This is not surprising – Cooper’s strange attraction to blondes is confirmed by his “track record”. The actor was credited with having affairs with Jennifer Lopez, Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Aniston and Renee Zellweger. Perhaps Cooper’s secret weapon is language, as he is one of the top ten polyglot celebrities.

George Clooney

The American actor is admired by both men and women. The former want to be like him, and the latter want to possess him.

George Clooney / depositphotos.com

Clooney has met many girls in his life: models, TV presenters and even waitresses. He was even spotted with WWF Goodwill Ambassador – Stacy Keibler. But all this was, of course, before Amal – the woman whom Clooney decided to marry.

Jude Law

The adorable charismatic hero of the movie “Alfie Handsome” immediately won the hearts of millions of girls on the planet.

Jude Law / depositphotos.com

In life, the American star behaves the same way. He was credited with having affairs with Natalie Portman, Scarlett Johansson and Nicole Kidman. However, these ties did not end with anything serious – like any creative person, Lowe will always be in search of the ideal woman.

Leonardo DiCaprio

“The Survivor” is a role that is uniquely suited to the actor and is absolutely inaccessible to his chosen ones.

Leonardo DiCaprio / REUTERS

DiCaprio never hid his relationship, even fleeting. He was often spotted at social events paired with Victoria’s Secret angels. In addition, the Oscar winner prefers exceptional girls – beautiful and charming. Blake Lively and Rihanna are one of those. By the way, the only lady of the heart who held positions for a long time is model Gisele Bundchen. The couple dated for about five years.

Read also:

Author:



Christina Kaschavtseva