Famous Tomsk businessman Vladislav Levchugov detained

Vladislav Levchugov, owner of the Lama Group of Companies, was detained in Tomsk. According to sources, Levchugov acted as an intermediary in transferring a bribe to investigator Arefiev.

press service of the regional administration Vladislav Levchugov and Sergey Zhvachkin at the opening of a private airport near Tomsk

Arefiev was investigating a criminal case of tax evasion by the management of one of the local companies. The investigation claims that during the investigation he found an intermediary, to whom he told that he was ready to terminate the case for a bribe. Arefiev also met with the executive director of the company himself and demanded that a bribe be transferred to him on an especially large scale. The founder of the commercial organization appealed to law enforcement agencies, further negotiations were held under the control of law enforcement officers. “During the direct transfer of the bribe on December 2, the intermediary, and later Arefiev, were detained. With their participation, urgent investigative actions are currently being carried out. They are planned to be charged depending on the role of each in taking a bribe and in mediation in bribery, ”the press release said. According to the “Honest Detective”, “the size of the bribe for Tomsk is decent – according to some information you can buy a 3-room apartment in the center.” The channel claims that Vyacheslav Levchugov acted as an intermediary in giving a bribe.

We add that TV2 journalists tried several times to call Vladislav Levchugov himself, but his phone was busy all the time. At the plant itself, the guards said they did not have any information.

According to Kontur.Fokus, eight operating organizations are registered in the name of Vladislav Levchugov. Among them are Sibaerokraft, Oasis LLC, which is engaged in the lease and management of its own and rented property, the Alliance of Regional Retailers, which includes the Lama trade and production group. Also Levchugov is one of the founders of the “Emerald City”.

Vladislav Levchugov is 53 years old. Graduated from the Tomsk State Pedagogical Institute with a degree in labor teacher. As a student, he participated in trade business projects, including working as a manager in the Mega association of wholesale regional cigarette supplies. In 1992, together with his business partner Andrey Knyazev, he organized the LAMA-AV LLP company. By the early 2000s, it was already a large chain of stores that sold baked goods and dumplings of their own production. In 2005, the company began to develop another retail brand – the Apricot supermarkets. In the same year, Levchugov and his partners (Andrey Knyazev and Oleg Fedoseev) were able to gain control over a local food processing enterprise called Fog (which produced ice cream and drinks). The territory of the plant occupied an entire block not far from the center, which allowed the retailer to open its first hypermarket there in 2005. “In 2012, we formulated the mission of our company more clearly and succinctly for ourselves. It sounds clear and concise: “We are ensuring food security in Russia.” This, in fact, is exactly so, ”Levchugov himself said in an interview with TV2.

Later, a conflict was associated with “Fog”. The fact is that Oleg Fedoseev became a co-owner of Lama Plus LLC and Capital Group CJSC. Fedoseev owned a 40% stake in both enterprises. The share of Levchugov was 36.7%, Knyazev – 23.3%. Levchugov became the general director of Lama Plus LLC, Fedoseev became the director of Capital Group. By mid-2006, a conflict began to grow between the partners, and it was reflected in the ownership structure. “In 2004-2005, Mr. Levchugov and Mr. Knyazev (one of the owners of LAMA Plus – editor’s note) approached me to become one of the shareholders of LAMA Plus. They had 16 million turnover per month and 90 million debts that needed to be paid off in the near future. They offered to give 40 percent of the trading company and 40 percent of their real estate. We conclude an agreement on joint activities and each one writes down what he does. That is, loans are given against my guarantees, I transfer real estate objects, including the building on Uchebnaya Street, we are launching a hypermarket. Suddenly, my share in Lama-Plus is unexpectedly re-registered. It turns out that Levchugov, as a director, goes to the tax office, submits an application and reregisters 40 percent that belonged to me to a figurehead, ”Oleg Fedoseev described the events of those years in an interview with TV2.

TV2 Oleg Fedoseev