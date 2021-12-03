Fashion digest: from parties in Moscow and Miami to Beyoncé’s festive campaign with Reese Witherspoon’s children

Nadezhda Obolentseva

This week social life was in full swing – the stars barely had time to move from party to party, but we barely had time to follow the change of locations. At the end of the week, we inspect all the chronicles that did not make it into our social section this week. And we’re also getting in a festive mood with Beyoncé’s new campaign featuring her daughters, as well as the children of Reese Witherspoon.

1.Ksenia Sobchak, Nadezhda Obolentseva, Natalia Davydova at the WOS party

Preparations for the New Year have already begun for many – the brand’s holiday parties this week followed one after another. WOS designer Andrey Artemov presented the New Year’s collection. He met the guests in the boutique on Strastnoy Boulevard together with Nadezhda Obolentseva. She also became the heroine of a special shooting of the collection, which was made by Alexey Kiselev. Ksenia Sobchak, Natalia Davydova, Ksenia Solovieva and others dropped in to mark the start of sales.

Ksenia Sobchak Natalia Davydova and Nadezhda Obolentseva Andrey Artemov, Nadezhda Obolentseva, Ksenia Sobchak and Mikhail Druyan Oksana Bondarenko Andrey Artemov and Ksenia Solovieva Anna Antimony Irina Kudrina Miranda Mirianashvili Anastasia Ragozina Natalia Osmann Ksenia Tarakanova Nina Galitskaya

2.Ravshana Kurkova, Alena Doletskaya, Diana Pozharskaya, Nino Ninidze at the party in honor of the opening of the Uniqlo flagship store

The Japanese brand Uniqlo also gathered its friends this week. The reason was weighty – the largest brand store in Russia and Europe was opened in the Evropeisky shopping center. In the new space, there was a place not only for rails with collections, but also for many interactive zones.

For example, there is a corner for children, a large room for printing T-shirts (you can create your own design!), Visual structures with which you can learn more about recycling, and a seating area combined with a library and a showcase for Uniqlo collaborations with local brands. Among the guests of the opening party were Ravshana Kurkova, Alena Doletskaya, who recently starred in the brand’s campaign, Nino Ninidze, Diana Pozharskaya and others.

Ravshana Kurkova Alena Doletskaya Diana Pozharskaya Eleanor Sevenard and Denis Rodkin Lukerya Ilyashenko Lyubov Aksenova Yana Kudryavtseva Nino Ninidze Ilya Bachurin Fedor Gamaleya and Vasilisa Gamaleya-Gusarova Murad Osmann Igor Andreev Ksenia Chilingarova

3.Irina Bezrukova, Olesya Sudzilovskaya, Victoria Shelyagova at the presentation of the brand Loom by Rodina

The new summer collection was presented this week by designer Svetlana Rodina. For the production of outfits, she used natural silk from Bukhara, well, as the main accent she chose the traditional floral prints for the season. The guests of the presentation were Irina Bezrukova, Olesya Sudzilovskaya, Victoria Shelyagova and others.

Irina Bezrukova Victoria Shelyagova Olesya Sudzilovskaya Alina Kryukova and Svetlana Rodina Margarita Lieva Daniel Berg

4.Hayley Bieber, Zoe Kravitz, Amber Valletta at the Saint Laurent Party in Miami

Western stars did not visit their homes this week either. In Miami, a party for friends was organized by the Saint Laurent brand. Judging by the photos, everyone had a lot of fun – we look at the photo report and set ourselves up for the weekend!

Hailey bieber

Anthony Vaccarello and Zoe Kravitz Anya Rubik Zoe Kravitz Amber Valletta

5.Beyoncé with children and children of Reese Witherspoon starred in the holiday campaign

This week, Beyoncé unveiled her brand’s Ivy Park / adidas festive collaboration campaign involving her eldest daughter, nine-year-old Blue Ivy, as well as four-year-old Rumi. Blue Ivy has starred in Mom’s campaigns before. New faces also appeared in the video – the children of Reese Witherspoon, 22-year-old Ava and 18-year-old Deacon, for whom this was the first experience of filming in a fashion video. 18-year-old Natalia Bryant, the daughter of basketball player Kobe Bryant, who died in a plane crash, also joined the caste.