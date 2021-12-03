Fed Reversal Could Disaster Risky Assets By Investing.com

© Reuters



Investing.com – After Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told Congress this week that it may be time to move away from the word “temporary” on inflation that has already surpassed the central bank’s target, a number of fund managers such as Cole Smead, president and portfolio manager at Smead Capital Management, believes that such a hawkish Fed reversal could deliver an unexpectedly nasty blow to risky assets, CNBC writes.

After this speech, the market is trying to figure out how exactly the Fed will try to cope with inflation, if it admits that the rise in prices has turned out to be more resilient than expected.

Cole Smid said Powell’s comments tantamount to admitting that he was wrong and that the potential effect this could have on Fed policy and asset values ​​could be underestimated.

In his opinion, buying today bonds with a maturity of 10 years (with a sense of their own security), as well as blue-chip stocks like Microsoft (NASDAQ 🙂 and Apple (NASDAQ :), which are considered long-term investments, will actually bring no benefit. since no asset will benefit from the growth in the cost of capital.

If we look at the yield curve, which shows the relationship between short-term and long-term interest rates on US Treasury bonds, we can see that usually, the longer the duration of the bonds, the higher the interest rate, but when the rates are close to each other, the yield curve flattens. And so the yield curve flattened this week, with long-maturity bonds hitting their lowest in a year on Thursday as investors felt an early Fed rate hike could contain soaring inflation. Recall that profitability moves in inverse proportion to prices.

This comes despite strong labor market growth and business activity index (PMI) data, which indicate that the economic recovery continues. But as Powell changed his tone, which is beyond the expectations of many, investors began to “look for a place to weather the storm.” According to Smid, “They viewed the Fed as the almighty captain of the ship, who, as long as he manages the ship, everything is going well,” but in reality there was nothing more than ultimate liquidity. Now this liquidity is melting, and the question is how quickly it will happen, and to what extent.

Cole Smid believes that American consumers are experiencing “incredible inflationary pressures” and that real returns — inflation-adjusted interest rates — which represent the real cost of capital for the borrower and the true return for the lender or investor — will skyrocket if the Fed tightens the measures.

“We will see real returns move from the most negative levels we encountered in 1974 to meaningful real returns, and this is catastrophic for risky assets,” Smid concluded.

But there is also the exact opposite view: on Thursday, JPMorgan’s head of global stock market strategy, Mislav Mateika, said the Fed was simply being flexible, maintaining liquidity while accelerating the pace of asset purchases contraction so as not to be “behind the curve.”

According to the JPMorgan expert, since core inflation in many large economies has reached multi-decade highs, its peak will be passed by the second half of 2022, which will allow the Fed to be more relaxed about the pace of reduction of the stimulus package.

Matejka noted that key indicators of increased inflation, such as the rise in energy prices in China and the cargo transportation index in the Baltic states, are “already being phased out.”

In 3-6 months the question will arise: “Will the Fed really need a more hawkish approach?” The market already estimates almost 3 rate hikes by the end of next year. As a result, the bearish scenario will only materialize if the market decides that the Fed is making a political mistake by tightening its policy “no matter what,” even in the face of disappointing economic growth.

However, JPMorgan believes that its growth in 2022 will be stronger than the consensus forecast, and over the past 6 months the market has already addressed its concerns, as evidenced by the flattening of the yield curve. It looks like the market is beginning to realize that central banks in the West, key ones of which are the Fed and the ECB, may no longer need a hawkish position, which will give the stock market a chance to breathe a sigh of relief and have more chances to grow.

– In preparation, materials from CNBC were used