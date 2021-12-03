Finally, Angela Merkel made unpleasant decisions

The decision to tighten countermeasures was one of the last for Angela Merkel as chancellor. On the eve of a torchlight march to the sounds of punk rock performed by a military band, she was officially retired after 16 years of leading the country.

Angela Merkel went to the official ceremony of her own farewell from the post of chancellor and a reception dedicated to this after a hard day’s work. In the end, she had to make unpleasant decisions: in fact, introduce a lockdown for the unvaccinated (they can now only buy food and at the pharmacy) and again prohibit New Year’s fireworks. In general, from the ship to the ball.

The Ministry of Defense invited about two hundred people: only vaccinated and recovered, plus a mandatory test for covid. Outgoing Foreign Minister Heiko Maas looked around with interest – this could become his department in the new cabinet of Olaf Scholz.

“The new government is taking responsibility for the challenges we face and for our future. Dear Olaf Scholz, I wish you and your government all the best, a light hand and good luck,” Maas said.

Merkel’s speech was given 7 minutes, but she did it in five. The media on the eve wondered whether the chancellor, who is usually very stingy with emotions, would falter, recalled that Helmut Kohl’s voice broke. All the same, not a joke – 16 years old. But no. With Merkel, nothing like that.

“16 years as chancellor were eventful and often very difficult. They challenged me as a politician and as a person, and at the same time they always gave me strength,” said Merkel.

Accompanied by torchbearers, a company of guardsmen and a Bundeswehr orchestra are entering the parade ground. The ceremonial itself – Zapfenstreich (meaning the closest thing to our team is “retreat”) is worked out and changes only in the musical part: the one who is seen off chooses three compositions. And Merkel managed to surprise even the musicians. The hit of Merkel’s student years “You Forgot the Color Film” by Nina Hagen had to be urgently reworked for a brass band so that something remained of punk rock. Angela Merkel apparently liked it, at some point she even almost shed a tear. When it was all over, and, having made a circle around the parade ground, the company withdrew, began to wave to the guests. And the guests applaud in response. Everyone except the Minister of the Interior Seehofer: they have a long-standing conflict over migrants. But Merkel doesn’t care. She suddenly smiled, took one for herself from a bouquet of red roses, and presented the other to her failed successor, Kramp-Karenbauer. Then she got into the car and drove away – with the same smile of joy and relief.