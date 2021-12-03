Finding the Command Symbol (Season 8)

Players will need to show a command symbol to complete the character’s quest in Fortnite Season 8. In conjunction with the ongoing Fortnitemares event, Epic Games has introduced new creepy NPCs to the map as quest givers. This includes a content specialist who comes from Ghostbusters series, Nitehare, Ragsy, Dark Jonesy and even a special version of Ariana Grande. In one of Ariana Grande’s quests, players interact with a hologram to reveal a command symbol, but the instructions for this are somewhat unclear.

Players could initially unlock Ariana Grande. Fortnite skin when she first appeared, but now she is back as an NPC with five new challenges for the player. All tasks are focused on finding a monster on the map and interacting with many different objects. Five activities of Ariana Grande “Monster hunter“The quest line includes:

Collect the record and place it on the turntable: 30K experience.

Examine the caretaker's tracks: 30K experience.

Collect symbols from the destroyed cube monsters: 30K experience.

Reveal the command symbol: 30K experience.

Launch signal flares: 30K experience.

Fortnite Season 8: Locations (and Quests) Guide Nitehare

To start with “Ariana Grande”Monster hunter“Quest line in Fortnite In Season 8, players will first need to find her on the map. She can be found at the pier at Believer Beach. It’s important to note that players will need some free Quest Log space before they can begin this set of missions. Ariana Grande’s fourth goal “Show command symbol,“Opens only after the player completes the first three trials in the line. To complete this challenge, players will need to travel to one of five possible locations: Believer’s Beach, Harvest Roots, Misty Meadows, Market Row, and Weeping Forest.

Reveal the Command Symbol in Fortnite Season 8

The best landing spot to complete “Show command symbol“Call in Fortnite Season 8 will be Weeping Forest. Not only is this one of the best landing spots in Fortnite season 8, but when compared to other Named Locations, there are also not many pedestrians in this area, making it easier to survive and complete the quest. There are also many trees around, allowing players to loot materials as needed.

By choosing one of these five locations, players will need to keep an eye out for a glowing blue tablet. As you approach it, a hologram will appear and perform a specific action. To complete the task, players will need to imitate the actions of the hologram.

The hologram can crouch, jump, evoke emotion, or swing a pickaxe. Players can repeat the action, and this will need to be done three different times. After all three steps have been copied, a command symbol appears. Players will receive 30,000 XP to level up. Fortnite Battle Pass Season 8 and unlock the final challenge in Ariana Grande’s questline.

Fortnite is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android.