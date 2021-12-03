For training – only in a mint-colored tracksuit, like Kendall Jenner

The end of March makes us happy with good weather, and it seems that now there is no reason not to leave the house for a run (though we tried to find at least one). We suggest embarking on the path of a healthy lifestyle not from Monday, but today – as, for example, Kendall Jenner did. For a workout in sunny Los Angeles, the model wore a mint-colored tracksuit, consisting of a top and leggings, not forgetting to add a beige mask. Kendall complemented the look with the shopper of her personal brand 818 Tequila and, in order not to use disposable plastic, took a thermos from home – we hope it contains water, not alcohol.

Of course, we advise you to choose special sneakers for jogging, but if your plans for today consist only of a leisurely walk in the park, then a tandem of snow-white socks and Yeezy slippers, like Jenner’s, will be an excellent option.

Oysho leggings, 2999 rubles, lamoda.ru

Top Mango, 1299 rub., Lamoda.ru

Slippers Yeezy, 68 450 rub., Farfetch.com

Photo: Getty Images