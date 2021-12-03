Forbes Includes 15 Crypto Industry Representatives In The “30 Under 30” In The United States

Forbes magazine has included 15 representatives of the cryptoindustry in the annual “30 under 30” list, which includes the most promising and successful young people from various spheres of business, media, sports and culture.

Participants in Forbes’ annual 30 Under 30 list are divided into 20 categories. At the time of its compilation, they were under 30 years old.

11 out of 15 persons represent the “finance” category. Among them:

co-CEOs at venture capital firm Alameda Research Caroline Ellison and Sam Trabucco;

Alex Atalla, co-founder of the NFT marketplace OpenSea;

Co-founder of Bitcoin exchange CoinList Brian Tubergen;

Clinton Bembri, head of DeFi platform Slingshot;

Tegan Kline, founder of blockchain firm Edge & Node;

Ronail Rumbour, head of streaming blockchain service Audius;

Co-founder of TaxBit software developer Justin Woodward;

Ben Spiegelman, Product Director of Fidelity Digital Assets;

co-founder of a crypto provider ETP 21 Shares Ophelia Snyder;

21 Shares Ophelia Snyder; Rahul Raina, co-founder of TRM Labs blockchain firm.

Blockworks news portal co-founders Michael Ippolito and Jason Janowitz are in the media category, while PleasrDAO founder Emily Young is in the arts.

The newly established “hall of fame” became an innovation. This list includes CEO of FTX cryptocurrency exchange Sam Bankman-Fried, co-founder of Stripe startup Patrick Colisson, co-founder of Robinhood online broker Vlad Tenev and co-founder of Ethereum Vitalik Buterin.

Recall that in the previous version of the 30 to 30 list, the cryptocurrency industry was represented by seven people.

The annual ranking of the 400 richest billionaires in the United States includes seven digital asset entrepreneurs.

