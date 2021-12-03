Forbes Rankings & Meta Solution: Crypto Market News From Investing.com

© Reuters



Investing.com – Meta has made it easy to launch crypto-related advertising on platforms, and Forbes has listed 15 crypto industry figures in the US “30 under 30” – these and other important crypto market news in our daily roundup.

On December 8, at a hearing in the US House of Representatives on “Digital Assets and the Future of Finance: Understanding the Challenges and Benefits of Financial Innovation”, industry top managers will speak. Among the participants are CEO Circle Jeremy Allair, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, Bitfury CEO Brian Brooks, Paxos CEO Charles Cascarilla, Development Foundation CEO Denelle Dixon, and CFO Coinbase (NASDAQ 🙂 Global Alecia Haas.

Meta (formerly Facebook (NASDAQ :)) announced a change in digital product display policy towards transparency and greater business sensitivity. This will enable advertisers to expand their audience and attract more potential customers.

Regulators should not determine which asset classes or securities are legitimate. This opinion was expressed by Christopher Giancarlo, the former chairman of the Commission for Futures Trading of the United States (CFTC). In his opinion, the markets are obliged to determine the value of other cryptocurrencies.

Asset manager VanEck has filed an application with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch an ETF targeting miners’ shares.

Forbes has included 15 representatives of the cryptoindustry in the annual “30 under 30” list. It includes the most promising and successful young people from various fields of business, media, sports and culture.

The text was prepared by Yana Shebalina