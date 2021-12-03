Forecasts and comments. Oil purchases and IT sales

Trading results 02.12

Moscow Exchange Index: 3947.54 p. (-0.30%)

RTS Index: 1690.13 p. (+ 0.18%)

The main thing

The Russian stock market showed mixed dynamics on Thursday. The oil and gas sector looked better than the rest, together with the shares of Tatneft and Surgutneftegaz. But the industry index of information technology ended the main session in a deep minus due to the drawdown of securities Ozon, HeadHunter and Yandex.

At the same time, the Russian ruble looked strong again despite oil volatility. The USD / RUB rate has almost returned to 73.5. In the medium term, with the stabilization of energy prices, the chances for a more significant strengthening of the ruble remain. The nearest landmarks are located at about 72–73.

There was no single trend at the western sites. Most of the indices in Europe declined, while the US market bounced confidently on shares of the energy sector, heavy industry and banks.

Oil shook

The key event of the day was the decision of the countries OPEC+ on the preservation of the previous parameters of the transaction, implying a monthly increase in production by 400 thousand bpd. The news led to a sharp collapse of Brent quotes, at the moment they were dropping to $ 65.7. Market participants see high risks of overproduction in the coming months, which will lead to a recovery in world stocks.

However, the sale was short-lived. The OPEC + official press release notes that oil producers will continue consultations and meetings to further analyze the development of the situation with the pandemic and the reaction of the oil market. If necessary, adjustments will be made to the OPEC + production policy immediately. This creates confidence that the cartel will be active in the event of a significant decline in quotations.

Another factor restraining the fall, it seems to me, is the lag of the OPEC + countries in terms of production from the adopted plan. The cartel is already producing less than the established quotas allow. A number of countries are faced with the problem of rapidly increasing production (Nigeria, Angola, etc.).

As for the future prospects for Brent, the region of $ 64.5-66 acts as a strong support zone. In the baseline scenario, a descent below these marks is not expected yet. At the same time, there is no need to talk about a quick return above $ 80 in December due to the continuing uncertainty due to the influence of the new strain. As a result, we can see a wide Brent saw around $ 70.



Stock indices

The US stock market experienced a powerful upward push on Thursday. For now, this movement is regarded as a rebound after a strong decline. There is no certainty at the beginning of the next phase of growth to historical highs.

Until the S&P 500 index returns above 4625–4630 p., The overall initiative will remain mainly on the side of the sellers.

According to the Moscow Exchange index, the amplitude of fluctuations is gradually decreasing. Quotes remain around 3950 p. This morning, the background is favorable for a neutral opening. At the bottom, the nearest important support levels are located far away – in a wide range of 3760–3810 p.

On a long horizon, holding positions in stocks on a wide front is important, but in the short term, we do not exclude new attempts to correct from today’s values ​​due to a weak external background. The scenario of a return above 4000–4050 p. Will probably have to be postponed for now.



In focus

• Airplane (+ 9.5%). After a two-month pause, the company’s shares began to actively grow again, returning to record levels. The company held an Investor Day this week, highlighting its ambitious plans for growth and exponential growth in business in the coming years. In addition, Airplane keeps focus on the development of digital services atypical for a classic developer, promoting a huge number of different services for both real estate buyers and residents. The previous maximum for shares was set in September at RUB 5,800, which is 8% higher than current values.

• VK (+ 6.6%). The SOGAZ Board of Directors approved a 45% stake in the capital of MF Technologies, which controls 57.3% of VK’s votes. The seller is the USM Group of billionaire Alisher Usmanov. It is not yet clear whether the change of shareholders will entail changes in VK’s strategy. Perhaps this is an element of creating its own ecosystem on the part of another large shareholder of VK, namely Gazprombank. The positive reaction of securities to such news in the conditions of their strong oversold looks logical.

• Surgutneftegaz-jsc (+ 5.7%). The papers continue to live their own lives and show a high amplitude of fluctuations, often in isolation from the general market dynamics. In November, we saw a strong two-day gain of 50% with no news. The echoes of that impulse are conducive to the fact that speculators are again drawn into the game at the first signs of the beginning of growth. At the same time, there are no corporate events affecting the conservative investment case of the company. In such a situation, it remains to be guided only by technical indicators and price action signals.

• Tatneft-jsc (+ 5.4%), Tatneft-up (+ 4.8%). The company’s shares were among the leaders in the oil sector. In part, this can be attributed to the backlog of securities from the sector accumulated in recent weeks. Leading dynamics in the first phase of a rebound in such cases is a standard phenomenon. For ordinary securities, the nearest reference point is the area of ​​515-520 rubles.

Tatneft published its operating results yesterday. In November, the company produced 2.3 million tons of oil, which is 12.4% more than a year earlier. For 11 months, oil production increased by 6.6% to 25.3 million tons.

• Moscow Exchange (+ 2.4%). Stocks continue to outperform the market, taking advantage of rising volatility and rising interest rates. The company published its November turnover report yesterday. The total trading volume increased by 11.7% on an annualized basis and amounted to 91 trillion rubles. The best dynamics were demonstrated by the derivatives market (+ 44.1%), the stock market (+ 29.1%) and the money market (+ 19.2%).

This year, the shares of the Moscow Exchange rose three times to relatively fair fundamental levels of about 180-190 rubles. These milestones may look justified in the current environment. Upside more than 10% from today’s levels. But from a technical point of view, the nearest intermediate area of ​​inhibition, in my opinion, is located at 164-167.5 rubles.

• RUSAL (+ 0.8%). Yesterday there was a message about an extraordinary meeting of shareholders, the agenda of which again included the issue of dividends. Previously, dividend initiatives were not approved, but perhaps this time the situation will change. Details may appear following the meeting of the board of directors on December 14. The request to hold an EGM with the issue of dividends came from Sual Partners, Interfax writes. The first reaction to the news was positive, but by the end of the evening session, part of the growth was won back due to weak dynamics of aluminum prices. The mid-term outlook on RUSAL shares is positive. The potential dividend approval could be an important support factor if it is understood that this is not a one-off event.

• AFK Sistema (-0.1%). The report for the III quarter according to IFRS was released. Sistema posted a record quarterly result in revenue and OIBDA. The growth rates of subsidiaries are encouraging, allowing us to expect a good revaluation in the future when non-public enterprises are brought to IPO. Debt at the corporate center has risen, but the pace is not alarming. The debt burden due to the outstripping growth of OIBDA remains at an acceptable level. There are still not enough short-term drivers for growth, but Sistema shares remain attractive in the long-term.

In addition, it is positive that management plans to recommend to the corporation’s board of directors to expand the company’s share buyback program in 2022. Buyback “,” text “:” Buyback of shares by the issuer from their owners. Buyback (from the English buyback) is widespread all over the world and is popular with issuers. It can be carried out both from the open market and in the format of a voluntary offer to holders “}”> buyback, the more it is washed out free-float, which means that the influence of each new purchase on prices will become stronger and stronger.

• Today is the last day to enter the register of shareholders NLMK to receive dividends. RUB 13.33 is paid per share. or about 6.1%. Dividends are quarterly.

• We remind you that Monday will start morning trading session for many Russian stocks. The opening auction runs from 6:50 am to 7:00 am Moscow time and then trading begins. At the first stage, within the framework of the morning session, it will be possible to make deals with shares from the Moscow Exchange index. The index during the morning session will be calculated under the ticker IMOEX2. Moreover, the index under this ticker will be calculated throughout the entire trading day, including morning, main and evening sessions. At the same time, the calculation of the index under the ticker IMOEX will remain only within the framework of the main session. Read the details in our material.

External background

The external background is mixed this morning. American indices rose slightly after the close of our main session on Thursday. Asian markets are trading in different directions today and do not show uniform dynamics. Futures on the S&P 500 index are down 0.4%, Brent oil is up 1.3% and is near the level of $ 70.6.

If the current background is maintained, the opening on the Moscow Exchange index will take place near the closing level of the evening session on Thursday.

Macro statistics and expected events can be viewed in our calendars

