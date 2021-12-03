Foreign Ministry on “Lavrov’s plan”: difficult to comment

It is difficult to comment on something that does not exist in reality, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in response to the statement of the head of the Armenian parliament Alyon Simonyan about “Lavrov’s plan.” Talking to Russian journalists, Simonyan linked the surrender of Karabakh with Russia, referring to the thoughts of the Armenian society. Say, if someone in Armenia was going to rent something, there were options, including Lavrov’s plan. But at the same time, no one handed over anything. The Russian Foreign Ministry found it difficult to say anything about imaginary realities. Moreover, we are talking about a phased resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, not surrender.

The ministry recalled that the latest version of the settlement plan was handed over to the parties in June 2019. According to the documents, it was supposed to return to Azerbaijan at the first stage 5 regions, at the second – two with obligatory linking to the status of Nagorno-Karabakh. In addition, the plan contained such items as: recognition of Nagorno-Karabakh’s rights ensuring its population full-fledged life, representation in the OSCE, non-use of force, resolution of the Lachin corridor issue, etc. The status of Nagorno-Karabakh was to be determined by a nationwide vote.

The parties did not reject the proposal, but it was not possible to reach full agreement. The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that a lot of opportunities for a peaceful settlement were missed, and not through the fault of Russia, which always respects the opinion of other countries, even in the event of disagreement. Especially when it comes to friends, to whom Armenia belongs. In the media space, judgments that are the result of political manipulation are often replicated. And it is a pity that Armenian politicians are in solidarity with them. The efforts of the Russian Federation, including assistance in ending the war and signing trilateral statements, speak for themselves. Moscow has repeatedly expressed its interest in helping Armenians and Azerbaijanis to pass the painful stage and achieve peace and prosperity in the South Caucasus, the ministry stressed.