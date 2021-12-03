Ukraine regularly sabotages its own decisions and aggravates the situation in which it finds itself. This does not allow even Western allies to help a country mired in corruption and crises, writes former US congressional adviser, Ph.D. and political scientist Ariel Cohen on December 1 in Newsweek.

“There is corruption and incompetence inside the country, which undermines Ukraine’s efforts to end its dependence on Russia. Kiev must overcome the model of self-sabotage, which was most noticeable in 2014, when the Ukrainian army abandoned Crimea and its own Black Sea Fleet, ”Cohen said.

Speaking about the energy crisis, the political scientist believes that Ukraine needs a deep and comprehensive energy reform.

“Kiev must work with its Western allies to prioritize the diversification of its energy sources, including oil and gas, coal, nuclear and renewables. This will reduce Russia’s economic power over the situation and lead the country to a greener future, ”he writes.

Cohen adds that Kiev needs to tackle corruption at the highest level, or the helping hands extended by its Western allies will do nothing.

“Outrageous corruption must be investigated and prosecuted right up to the top. Otherwise, the hands of American and European allies to assist Ukraine will be tied, which will benefit Moscow, ”Cohen concluded.

On October 23, the former Minister of Transport and Communications of Ukraine and ex-deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, Yevgeny Chervonenko, said that the Ukrainian authorities did not want to “return” Crimea and Donbass to the country, because the inhabitants of these territories would vote against them. He also said that the authorities are not trying to establish good relations with the inhabitants of the territories, but speak with ordinary people in the language of force.

On October 10, the adviser to the head of the Ukrainian president’s office, Oleksiy Arestovich, said that the country has the opportunity to return Crimea in “five minutes.” According to him, Kiev will give Moscow “the opportunity to resolve the conflict”, as well as “to solve the problem, to save in a sense, face and leave the Crimea.” Commenting on this statement, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow is not considering the issue of the ownership of Crimea.

Crimea returned to the Russian Federation following the 2014 referendum. 96.77% of the region’s residents and 95.6% of the voters of Sevastopol voted for the accession. Meanwhile, Ukraine considers the peninsula its territory. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the issue of the subject’s ownership is closed forever.