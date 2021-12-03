Former fiancé J. Lo took away her car, given to her for her birthday

Divorce is gaining momentum, and the world does not smell

It is quite rare to split up as friends. And no matter how hard some stars try to go through their breakup beautifully, at one moment someone may just be covered. It looks like this is exactly what is happening with ex-fiancé Jennifer Lopez. Baseball player Alex Rodriguez took away from J.Lo the car, which he himself gave her once for her birthday. At least, such an assumption was put forward by the singer’s fans.

The fact is that the other day Alex Rodriguez posted a photo on his Instagram, where he showed his car fleet. Among all the cars in the foreground, you can see the red 911 Carrera GTS Porsche 2019. Surprisingly, this is the car that Alex Rodriguez gave J-Lo for his birthday, when the stars were still a couple.

In the comments under the post, they are trying to achieve the truth. Did the baseball player ask for his present back? Did Jennifer Lopez give the present herself? “It seems that J. Lo left not only you, but also the red car”, “Cruel. Posing next to the car that he himself gave Jennifer for her birthday “,” How dare you take her Porsche? “

