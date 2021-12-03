FP on Moscow’s decision to expel US diplomats from the country – InoTV

13:13 Stupak commented on the unsuccessful sprint qualification at the KM stage in Lillehammer Russian skier Tatyana Sorina commented on her performance in the qualifying sprint race at the World Cup stage in Lillehammer, Norway.

13:11 Google and Meta in Russia face a turnover fine of up to 10% of annual revenue Google and Meta are facing a turnover fine – up to 1/10 of their annual revenue, the press service of the Moscow Tagansky Court told RIA Novosti. The judge will consider the protocols received by the court on December 24.

13:08 RIA Novosti: plan “Interception” announced in Moscow due to shooting in the city center The shooting took place in the center of Moscow, the police are looking for a Cadillac car.

13:04 San Marino explained who will be affected by visa-free regime with Russia The representative of the San Marino State Secretariat for Foreign Affairs said that only Russians arriving in the republic on private flights and citizens of San Marino will be able to take advantage of the visa-free regime with Russia.

13:02 Siyjarto calls 2021 the most successful year in Hungarian-Russian relations Minister of Foreign Economic Relations and Foreign Affairs of Hungary Peter Siyjarto spoke about Hungarian-Russian relations.

13:00 Mostovoy supported Cheryshev after an unbeaten penalty in the Spanish Cup match Former Russian soccer player Alexander Mostovoy supported Valencia midfielder Denis Cheryshev after failing to score a 11-meter in the Spanish Cup match against Utrillas (3-0), who play in the regional league.

12:57 US Ambassador Sullivan: we are working closely on the issue of issuing visas to Russians The United States and Russia are seriously working to resolve the issue of issuing American visas to Russians, United States Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan said at the 11th Russian-American Bridge Across the Ocean Festival.

12:55 Belavia commented on the introduction of new sanctions Belarusian airline Belavia commented on the introduction of new sanctions.

12:47 Stupak and Nepryaeva did not qualify for the sprint race at the KM stage in Lillehammer Only two Russian women managed to qualify for the women’s sprint at the second stage of the World Cup in cross-country skiing, which takes place in Lillehammer, Norway.

12:42 Member of the Presidium of Bosnia and Herzegovina Milorad Dodik meets with Putin in the Kremlin Serb member of the Presidium of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) Milorad Dodik met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin, the meeting was useful and detailed, said the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov.

12:39 Lukashenka said he would not “kick out” Western diplomats President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko urged Western diplomats not to rush to pack their bags, noting that he is not going to “throw” them out of the country.

12:37 Peskov commented on the meeting between Lavrov and Blinken The press secretary of the President of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov commented on the meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Stockholm.

12:34 “Championship”: “Zenith” does not plan to fire Semak The management of St. Petersburg “Zenith” does not intend to remove from his post the head coach of the team Sergei Semak.

12:33 Roscosmos expects to organize a meeting of the head of NASA with Rogozin in 2022 Roscosmos hopes that the meeting of NASA head Bill Nelson with the general director of the Russian state corporation Dmitry Rogozin will take place in 2022.

12:31 Peskov said that the date of the conversation between Putin and Biden has not yet been agreed The press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov said that the date of the conversation between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, has not yet been agreed.

12:27 Forecaster Shuvalov spoke about the weather in Sochi at the weekend The head of the forecast center “Meteo” Alexander Shuvalov, in an interview with RT, spoke about the weather in Sochi in the coming weekend.

12:25 Murashko admitted that people with weak immunity will need to be vaccinated more often For immunocompromised patients, more frequent coronavirus vaccinations may be required.

12:23 Murashko: vaccination discharges will be based on the instructions for the drug Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko on the sidelines of the international forum of civic participation “We are Together” spoke about the medical treatment from vaccination against coronavirus.

12:21 Lukashenko said that he and Putin together assess the pressure on Minsk President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that he and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin together assess the pressure on Minsk and act adequately.

12:20 CSKA fans made an appeal, admitting that they were wrong in their statements about the club The association of active fans of CSKA Moscow “Men in Black” made a statement about the mass arrests of the team’s fans after the match of the 16th round of the Russian Premier League (RPL) with Zenit (0: 2).

12:14 Moscow Art Theater named after M. Gorky will return its historical name The Moscow Art Academic Theater (MKHAT) named after M. Gorky will return its historical name.

12:13 RIA Novosti: a Moscow court arrested a Russian named Suslov in a high treason case Moscow’s Lefortovo court arrested a Russian named Suslov in a criminal case of high treason.

12:11 Rogozin proposed to discuss the creation of the Eurasian Space Agency Dmitry Rogozin, the general director of Roscosmos, proposed to seriously discuss the creation of the Eurasian Space Agency.

12:07 Maygurov spoke about the mistakes of Russian biathletes at the start of the season President of the Russian Biathlon Union (RBU) Viktor Maygurov commented on the start of the season performed by domestic athletes.

12:03 Murashko said that the omicron strain has not been identified in Russia at the moment The new omicron coronavirus strain has not yet been identified in Russia. This, as reported by RIA Novosti, said the Minister of Health of Russia Mikhail Murashko.

11:56 Kommersant: the conversation between Putin and Biden may take place on December 7 The conversation between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, may take place on December 7.

11:55 Ukraine starts construction of two naval bases in Berdyansk and Ochakov Ukraine is starting the construction of two naval bases in Berdyansk and Ochakov, Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov said.

11:54 Azmun: in RPL, any team can take points from leaders Forward of St. Petersburg “Zenith” Serdar Azmun spoke about the rivals in the Russian Premier League (RPL).

11:46 Lukashenko demanded to deal with anti-sanctions clearly and without red tape President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that the government should deal with anti-sanctions without red tape, clearly and in a military manner.

11:44 The launch of a light rocket “Angara” will take place in the first half of 2022 The launch of the Angara-1.2 light rocket will take place in the first half of 2022, said Dmitry Rogozin, general director of Roscosmos, during the EAEU Space Integration forum.

11:40 Monson named the date of the fight with Alexander Emelianenko Former mixed martial arts fighter and now Russian politician Jeff Monson announced the date of the fight with Alexander Emelianenko.

11:37 Naryshkin: the common memory of the war will not allow breaking the fraternal ties between Russia and Belarus The common memory of the Great Patriotic War will not give any strength to break the fraternal ties between the peoples of Russia and Belarus, said the director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin, speaking at a round table dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the start of the Red Army’s counteroffensive in the battle for Moscow.

11:36 Murashko said that the wave of COVID-19 incidence in Russia is declining Minister of Health of Russia Mikhail Murashko at the forum “We Are Together” spoke about the situation with coronavirus infection in the country.

11:27 Medvedeva told how she experienced the defeat from Zagitova at the OI-2018 Two-time world and European champion Evgenia Medvedeva shared how she felt about the silver medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

11:27 ISS orbit corrected to evade Pegasus missile fragment The orbit of the International Space Station was adjusted to avoid a stage fragment of the American Pegasus launch vehicle.

11:23 Dagens Nyheter: omicron strain reminds world of vaccine inequality Africa, where less than 7% of the population is completely vaccinated against coronavirus, is at great risk of becoming a kind of greenhouse, where the virus can mutate into new, more infectious, variants.

11:14 Former World Athletics head Diak dies Former head of the World Athletics Association (World Athletics) Lamine Diak died at the age of 88.

11:12 Patrushev discussed with the Minister of Internal Affairs of Serbia the development of cooperation in the field of security Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev met in Moscow with Serbian Interior Minister Alexander Vulin.

11:08 78 social facilities of various types have been built in Moscow since the beginning of the year Since the beginning of the year, 78 social facilities for various purposes have been built in Moscow, said Andrey Bochkarev, Deputy Mayor of Moscow in the capital’s government for urban planning policy.

11:03 HSE professor Domrin commented on US intention to allocate $ 10 million to Georgia Alexander Domrin, professor at the HSE Faculty of Law, in an interview with RT, commented on the intention of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to send $ 10 million to support the media in Georgia.

11:01 Medvedeva: Russian figure skating made a big leap in a very short time Two-time world and European champion Evgenia Medvedeva spoke about the current generation of Russian figure skaters.

11:00 Marines of the Black Sea Fleet begin exercises at training ranges in Crimea At the training grounds of the Black Sea Fleet (Black Sea Fleet) in the Crimea, exercises began with units of the marines.

10:55 12 more bodies of the dead were raised from the Listvyazhnaya mine in Kuzbass Another 12 bodies of those killed in a methane explosion were raised from the Listvyazhnaya mine in Kuzbass.

10:52 During the day, 32 930 cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Russia During the day, 32,930 cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Russia. The day before, it became known about 33 389 cases. This is evidenced by the data of the operational headquarters.

10:48 Trusova announced her intention to take part in the Russian Championship Russian figure skater Alexandra Trusova announced that she was going to compete in the national championship.

10:44 Certificates of coronavirus patients on “State Services” are reissued for a period of validity per year Certificates of coronavirus patients on the public services portal are renewed for a period of one year.

10:43 The Ministry of Information of Belarus commented on the new EU sanctions The Ministry of Information of Belarus “was extremely indignant at the news about the introduction of personal sanctions by the EU and Great Britain against representatives of the Belarusian media.” This was reported on the website of the department.

10:43 Kuleba spoke about “containing Russia” in three directions Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba spoke about three areas in which the package of measures will work to “contain Russia from aggression”, among them “communication with Russia”, “lightning-fast sanctions” and military-technical cooperation of Kiev with partners.

10:36 Izvestia: the Ministry of Health will clarify the list of medical reasons for vaccination against coronavirus An extended list of contraindications for vaccination against coronavirus may appear in Russia in mid-December.