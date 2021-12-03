Genesis GV80 will receive a new version in 2022 :: Autonews

Hyundai’s premium brand Genesis will launch the most luxurious four-seat version of the flagship GV80 crossover, the Prestige Signature, next year. This is reported by the American edition of the Roadshow.

Such a car will receive a salon with two rows of seats, where instead of a solid rear sofa, two separate “captain’s” chairs will be installed. The rear seats will be divided by a large center console with an air conditioning control unit, cup holders with heating and cooling function, and wireless smartphone charging.

Each of the rear passengers will have a separate climate control zone, as well as individual screens of the multimedia complex, installed in the headrests of the first row seats.