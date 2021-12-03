Genesis GV80 will receive a new version in 2022 :: Autonews

Hyundai’s premium brand Genesis will launch the most luxurious four-seat version of the flagship GV80 crossover, the Prestige Signature, next year. This is reported by the American edition of the Roadshow.
Such a car will receive a salon with two rows of seats, where instead of a solid rear sofa, two separate “captain’s” chairs will be installed. The rear seats will be divided by a large center console with an air conditioning control unit, cup holders with heating and cooling function, and wireless smartphone charging.
Each of the rear passengers will have a separate climate control zone, as well as individual screens of the multimedia complex, installed in the headrests of the first row seats.
In the US, the Genesis GV80 Prestige Signature will be available with an uncontested 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 379 hp engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Whether such a car will appear in other markets has not yet been announced.
In Russia, Genesis is still selling the standard version of the GV80 model. The range of engines includes a 2.5-liter petrol supercharged “four” with a capacity of 249 hp, as well as a 3.5-liter V6 unit with two turbines (379 hp). In addition, the crossover is available with a 249-horsepower 3.0-liter diesel engine. All motors work with an 8-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system.