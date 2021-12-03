George Clooney reveals when his life changed dramatically

The actor, together with his wife Amal, is raising 4-year-old twins Ella and Alexander and considers family and fatherhood to be the best thing that happened to him in his life.

60-year-old American actor George Clooney, who was considered one of the most convinced bachelors in Hollywood, and now is an exemplary family man and father of twins, said that he remembers the day when his life and priorities changed dramatically. He admitted this during an interview with Mark Maron on his WTF podcast.

This happened after Amal appeared in his life, and then he found out that he would become a father.

“Look, I didn’t want to get married. I didn’t want to have children. And then this extraordinary person (Amal) entered my life, and I just fell madly in love. Then I realized from the minute I met her that I was just going to be different.” – said Clooney.

According to him, he loves his children very much, but once he was sure that fatherhood was definitely not for him, since he had enough of a wife, to whom he wanted to devote all his time. So the news that they were going to have twins stunned him:

“There is that moment when you go to the doctor, and they show this piece of paper, which is a sonogram, and they say: ‘Here! It’s a little boy. “I was like,” Kid, fantastic. “” And then they said, “And the other child is a girl!”

The twins in the Clooney family are hereditary.

“Sister Amal has twins, and I was shocked because … I was kind of for one … I like it now. And thank God that they spent time together during the pandemic,” says Clooney, who is growing up 4 summer Ella and Alexander.

The actor also shared how he and Amal first got up to talking about having kids.

“A year after the wedding, we were at a friend’s house, and they had a child there, noisy and unpleasant. And I thought:“ Holy shit! ”We went for a walk. Amal, who had never talked about children before , suddenly said: “We are terribly lucky in life that we found each other. It seems that luck should be shared with other people “with a view to procreation.”

The actor said that he “thought about it for maybe a minute” and did not assume that either of them “made a decision” about the children at the time.

“And then I just said,“ Well, I mean, if you’re in … ”and Amal said,“ I think we should try. ”I have to say that it was very emotional because I was really convinced before that fatherhood was not for me. “

George and Amal Clooney are today considered one of the most beautiful and strongest couples in Hollywood, but two years ago, the couple almost divorced after Amal took the children and left her husband for her home in Italy. Shortly before that, the actor got into an accident in Sardinia.