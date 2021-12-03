George Clooney’s friends worry about his marriage to Amal

A convinced bachelor, George Clooney, who for decades (!) Could not be forced to go down the aisle by his beloved, finally settled down, got married and became an exemplary father thanks to Amal.

The story of a star couple’s relationship, similar to a Hollywood melodrama, may not end with a happy ending, at least according to The Globe insiders.

George Clooney with his son

The American tabloid claims that a black streak has begun in the relationship between George and Amal, and the coronavirus is to blame for everything. Forced self-isolation and constant presence in each other’s company began to get on the nerves of the star spouses – after all, they had not spent so much time together before.

George always had filming, Hollywood projects, directing, and Amal, even becoming a mother of two children, still devoted a lot of time to her career as a lawyer.

Now that the pandemic has made its own adjustments to the lifestyle of the Clooney couple, the couple’s friends have sounded the alarm. Insiders of The Globe, citing these unnamed friends, argue that the case could end in a costly divorce and the carve-up of the stellar couple’s impressive fortune – and it is estimated at almost half a billion dollars.

“The last few weeks have been hell on earth for George and Amal! George is not used to being told what to do, and Amal is annoyed that he has to clean up after him, ”insiders tell The Globe.

If you believe the rumors, George, even preparing to change his sixties, still behaves like a “big kid” – all day watching TV, eating and talking on the phone with friends. Amal, like any other normal woman, is not capable of tolerating such behavior of her husband.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Valeria Smolova