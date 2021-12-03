https://ria.ru/20211203/potok-1762115711.html

Germany accused the United States of unreasonable policies because of the “Nord Stream – 2”

economy

USA

gazprom

Baltic Sea

north stream – 2

Manuela Schwezig

nord stream 2 ag

Russia

BERLIN, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. The attempt by American lawmakers to impose new sanctions against Nord Stream 2 is unreasonable and contrary to interstate agreements, Prime Minister of the federal state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Manuela Schwesig, said in an interview with Spiegel. “. According to her, the authorities of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern continue to support the Baltic pipeline, as the region needs it. As it became known on November 30, the Republicans blocked the rapid adoption by a simple majority of the US defense budget without proper discussion of the” Russian threat “and sanctions on Nord Stream 2. A few days earlier, the American media wrote about the White House’s attempts to prevent new restrictions on the project in order to avoid imposing sanctions on firms from Germany. According to the Axios portal, the German government called on the US Congress to abandon the new restrictive measures since they are nav reduce transatlantic unity. Berlin insists that the pipeline does not threaten Ukraine as long as gas is transiting through the country. Since 2019, the United States has adopted the European Energy Security Protection Act (PEESA). Initially, the document provided for sanctions against companies directly owning ships involved in the construction of the gas pipeline. In October 2020, the act was also extended to companies providing services, equipment or funding for the modernization or equipping of ships working on the construction of Nord Stream 2.

