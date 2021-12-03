https://ria.ru/20211203/potok-1762115711.html
Germany accused the United States of unreasonable policies because of the “Nord Stream – 2”
BERLIN, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. The attempt by American lawmakers to impose new sanctions against Nord Stream 2 is unreasonable and contrary to interstate agreements, Prime Minister of the federal state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Manuela Schwesig, said in an interview with Spiegel. “. According to her, the authorities of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern continue to support the Baltic pipeline, as the region needs it. As it became known on November 30, the Republicans blocked the rapid adoption by a simple majority of the US defense budget without proper discussion of the” Russian threat “and sanctions on Nord Stream 2. A few days earlier, the American media wrote about the White House’s attempts to prevent new restrictions on the project in order to avoid imposing sanctions on firms from Germany. According to the Axios portal, the German government called on the US Congress to abandon the new restrictive measures since they are nav reduce transatlantic unity. Berlin insists that the pipeline does not threaten Ukraine as long as gas is transiting through the country. Since 2019, the United States has adopted the European Energy Security Protection Act (PEESA). Initially, the document provided for sanctions against companies directly owning ships involved in the construction of the gas pipeline. In October 2020, the act was also extended to companies providing services, equipment or funding for the modernization or equipping of ships working on the construction of Nord Stream 2.
“I am extremely confused by the fact that the US Congress is raising this topic again after the German government reached an agreement with the US government that there will be no sanctions against our companies. Permits for the pipeline are obtained through legal means. so that there are threats of sanctions between friends. This is absolutely unreasonable, and I really hope that these attempts to challenge the agreement between the federal government and the US government will stop, “she said.
Schwezig stressed that she does not consider it necessary to “confuse the construction of the pipeline with foreign policy issues.”
According to her, the authorities of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern continue to support the Baltic pipeline, as the region needs it.
A few days earlier, the American media wrote about the White House’s attempts to prevent new restrictions on the project in order to avoid imposing sanctions on German firms.
According to the Axios portal, the German government has called on the US Congress to abandon the new restrictive measures, as they will harm the transatlantic unity. Berlin insists that the gas pipeline does not threaten Ukraine as long as gas is being transported through the country.
In the United States, the European Energy Security Act (PEESA) has been in effect since 2019. Initially, the document provided for sanctions against companies directly owning ships involved in the construction of the gas pipeline. In October 2020, the act was also extended to companies providing services, equipment or funding for the modernization or equipping of ships working on the construction of Nord Stream 2.
