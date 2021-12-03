The words of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to Russia demonstrate the fact that the intentions of the alliance have ceased to be defensive in nature. German MEP Gunnar Beck told Izvestia about this on Thursday, December 2.

“Stoltenberg’s statements show that NATO’s intentions have long ceased to be defensive in nature. Since the end of the Cold War, NATO increasingly sees itself as an expanded militarized wing of the socially degenerate cultural-Marxist Western model of society, which aims to ensure the rights of LGBT people, multiculturalism, non-European mass migration and excessive feminism around the world, ”he stressed.

According to the MEP, the West is no longer able to keep the promise of economic prosperity to its own people.

On the eve, Stoltenberg said that the very idea that Russia could have a sphere of influence was unacceptable. Thinking like that means recognizing that Moscow can control the actions of its neighbors, he said. NATO does not want to return to this world, Stoltenberg added, noting that the alliance will continue to strengthen the potential of Georgia and Ukraine seeking membership in the organization.

Federation Council Vice-Speaker Konstantin Kosachev, speaking with Izvestia, pointed out that NATO is using assumptions about “Russian aggression” against Ukraine to justify its eastward advance. He stressed that Russia has repeatedly at all possible levels recorded its lack of any proactive offensive intentions in the Ukrainian direction.

For his part, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the architecture of strategic stability is rapidly collapsing, and a nightmare scenario of military confrontation is returning to Europe. The minister pointed out the unacceptability of the desire of the North Atlantic Alliance to turn neighboring countries into a springboard for confrontation with Moscow.

At the same time, on December 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed starting substantive negotiations with NATO on the issue of not expanding the alliance to the east. He also noted that Moscow needs legal guarantees, since Western colleagues “did not fulfill their respective oral obligations.”

The head of state noted that Moscow does not require any special conditions, but considers it necessary to take into account the interests of Russia by other countries.

Commenting on this proposal of the Russian leader, a member of the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs, German MP from the Alternative for Germany party Maximilian Kra pointed out that Putin once again proves his readiness to compromise.