Germany spoke out against US policy on Nord Stream 2

The Prime Minister of the Federal State of Germany Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Manuela Schwezig, told Der Spiegel that the preparation of new sanctions by the United States against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline contradicts the agreements between Germany and the United States.

“I am extremely confused because the US Congress is raising this topic again after the German government reached an agreement with the US government that there will be no sanctions against our companies,” RIA Novosti reported her statement.

According to Schwezig, all permits for the pipeline were obtained in a legitimate way.

“It cannot be that there were threats of sanctions between friends,” the German prime minister emphasized.

She expressed hope that these attempts to challenge the agreement between the federal government and the US government will end.

“We need this gas pipeline,” summed up Schwezig.

Earlier, Speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko said that the attempts of the United States to prevent the launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline are “a tragicomedy plot.”