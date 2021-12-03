Germany will ban the unvaccinated from visiting stores

The German government has agreed with the state governments to extend the 2G rule to the entire country, according to which only those vaccinated against the coronavirus or those who have already been ill will be able to enter retail stores and cultural and entertainment events. Die Welt reports.

Without vaccinations or a certificate of a past illness, it will be possible to get only to grocery stores and pharmacies. In this case, the 2G rule is already in force in a number of federal states in Germany.

The German government also announced a limitation on the maximum number of spectators at sports and cultural events: it should not exceed 30 to 50% of the stadium occupancy, while no more than five thousand people can gather indoors, and no more than 15 thousand outdoors.

In addition, a ban on the sale of fireworks will be introduced in Germany before Christmas and New Years.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel also announced that the Bundestag will vote on the introduction of mandatory vaccinations in the country. There is no specific date for voting yet, but the German Chancellor suggested that if the measure is adopted, it could take effect in February 2022.

In Germany, the incidence of coronavirus has risen sharply over the past month. On December 1, more than 75 thousand cases of infection per day were detected in the country, on November 25, a record was recorded for the number of new cases per day since the beginning of the pandemic – more than 76 thousand. Almost 60 million people have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Germany – more than 71% of the population.

Preview photo: AP