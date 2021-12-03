Gold loses in price for the third week in a row

Price chart gold at intervals of 4 hours

Gold prices fell on Friday, heading for their third straight weekly loss, as comments from US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that pandemic-era asset purchases could end earlier than previously expected diminished bullion’s appeal.

Spot gold was down 0.2% to $ 1,766.03 an ounce by 09:22 GMT, hitting its lowest level in nearly a month on Thursday.

US gold futures rose 0.3% to $ 1,767.10.

“The incredibly hawkish tone of the Fed chairman, coupled with the overwhelming strength of the US dollar, are two things that combined have partially reduced gold’s investment appeal,” said independent analyst Ross Norman.

And if nonfarm payrolls are strong, it could strengthen the dollar and gold could fall further to $ 1,750 and below, Norman said, adding that the Fed’s view of inflation and rate hikes is holding back investors from buying the metal.

A stronger dollar makes gold less attractive to those with other currencies.

Gold was down 1.4% on the week as a number of Fed officials suggested the central bank could speed up stimulus cuts and Powell said the decision could be taken at an upcoming policy meeting.

Gold is often seen as a hedge against inflation, but cuts in central bank stimulus and higher interest rates tend to raise government bond yields, which increases the opportunity cost of storing non-interest bearing bullion.

“(And) while rate hikes on faster monetary tightening and a stronger dollar are downside risks, inflation is likely to remain high in 2022 and this should support gold in the medium term,” said Suganda Sachdeva , Vice President of Commodities and Currency Research at Religare Broking.

Meanwhile, the omicron variant of the coronavirus has raised concerns about the pace of economic recovery, which has affected sentiment on risky assets around the world.

Spot silver fell 0.4% to $ 22.28 an ounce.

Platinum rose 0.1% to $ 938.23, while palladium rose 0.8% to $ 1,796.71.

Nakul Iyer and Arundhati Sarkar © 2021 Thomson Reuters

