Goldman Sachs Predict Biggest Crypto Market Event By Investing.com

Investing.com – Andrey Kazantsev, global head of cryptocurrency trading at investment bank Goldman Sachs (NYSE :), said that the next big event for the cryptocurrency market will be the emergence of more liquid options. This is reported by RBC.

According to Kazantsev, Goldman Sachs is seeing a strong demand for hedging with derivatives. The specialist noted that, in comparison with traditional stock or currency markets, derivatives of the cryptocurrency market are only in their infancy. At the same time, interest in cryptocurrencies is constantly growing.

“There are more versatile opportunities for hedging risks using options than just using futures alone,” Kazantsev explained.

