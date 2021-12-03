https://ria.ru/20211203/golikova-1762113959.html
Golikova estimated mortality rates in Russia
Golikova estimated mortality rates in Russia – RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021
Golikova estimated mortality rates in Russia
Mortality in the Russian Federation in October 2021 increased by 20.3% compared to the same period in 2020
MOSCOW, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. Mortality in the Russian Federation in October 2021 increased by 20.3% compared to the same period in 2020, while more than 100% of the total increase in mortality is attributable to coronavirus, said Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova. “According to official data from Rosstat, mortality in October 2021, compared to the same period last year, increased by 20.3%, in January-October 2021 compared to January-October 2020 – by 19.1%, “Golikova told reporters in the office of the Deputy Prime Minister Golikova also noted that of the total increase in mortality in October, “more than 100% accounted for mortality from COVID-19.” She added that mortality from other diseases decreased by 6.2%. Mortality in the Russian Federation in November, according to operational data, increased by 3.4% compared to October, Tatyana Golikova said. this year, mortality increased by 3.4%, while the structure continues to grow mortality from COVID-19, “the Deputy Prime Minister said in her office. Golikova also stressed that the most important measures to reduce mortality from COVID-19 are compliance with restrictive According to the operational headquarters, as of December 3, the vaccination against COVID-19 with the first component in Russia was carried out more than 72 million times, completely – almost 64 million times. The level of herd immunity to coronavirus in the country rose to 53.7%.
