Golikova named the absolute leader in collective immunity to COVID-19 – Gazeta.Ru

The absolute leader in collective immunity to coronavirus was the city of Sevastopol, where this figure was 80.8%, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said. Her words leads RIA News”…

“The level above 72% is demonstrated by: Chukotka Autonomous Okrug, the Republic of Tyva, Karelia, St. Petersburg, Moscow Region, Moscow,” added the Deputy Prime Minister.

According to her, the overall level of herd immunity in the country has reached 53.7%.

Formerly the Minister of Health of Russia Mikhail Murashko reported on reducing the incidence of coronavirus infection in the country. Over the past day, 32,930 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Russia. In 24 hours, 1 217 patients died, 36 514 people fully recovered.

Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against COVID-19. The drug was developed by NITsEM named after Gamaleya jointly with the Russian Direct Investment Fund and was named “Sputnik V”. Subsequently, the vaccines “EpiVacCorona”, “KoviVak”, “Sputnik Light” and “EpiVacCorona-N” were registered.