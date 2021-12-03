Golikova named the regions with the worst indicators of herd immunity – RBK

The five regions with the worst indicators of collective immunity to coronavirus included Dagestan, Kabardino-Balkaria, Karachay-Cherkessia, Stavropol Territory and Vladimir Region

Photo: Elena Afonina / TASS



The lowest indicators of herd immunity were recorded in Dagestan, Kabardino-Balkaria, Karachay-Cherkessia, Stavropol Territory and Vladimir Region. This was reported by RIA Novosti with reference to the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Tatyana Golikova.

“The lowest rates of herd immunity are in the Republic of Dagestan (24.9%), the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic (36.2%), the Karachay-Cherkess Republic (36.2%), the Stavropol Territory (36.2%), the Vladimir Region (39 , 3%) ”, – said the Deputy Prime Minister.

The level of herd immunity in Russia approached 54%



Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Golikova named the only region that has reached the target level of herd immunity – 80%, as well as regions approaching this. The index of herd immunity to COVID-19 in Sevastopol was 80.8%. It is followed by Chukotka, Tyva, Karelia, St. Petersburg, Moscow and the Moscow region. According to the Deputy Prime Minister, in these six regions the level of herd immunity is higher than 72%.

At the end of November, the director of the Center. Gamalei Alexander Gintsburg admitted that Russia could achieve the required level of herd immunity to COVID-19 within three months if vaccination coverage increases four to five times.