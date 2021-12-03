Greece reduced revaccination period from six months to three

Greece reduced revaccination period from six months to three

ATHENS, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. The National Vaccination Committee in Greece has reduced the time between the second and third coronavirus vaccinations from six months to three months, said Primary Healthcare General Secretary Marios Themistokleous. the emergence of the omicron strain and its confirmation in a number of countries, including Greece, the national Vaccination Committee reviewed all national and international data and allowed all citizens from 18 years of age and older to do a booster dose from COVID-19 three months after completing the two-dose vaccination vaccines, “Themistocleus said at an extraordinary briefing at the Ministry of Health. Those who have been ill with COVID-19 will be vaccinated three months after recovery. According to him, the danger of infection with the omicron strain with the onset of winter makes it necessary to maximize protection against COVID-19 with using a booster vaccine. Appointments for your third shot start Friday night and Saturday morning. “We have enough opportunities to receive vaccinations, they can be done on Sunday,” said Themistocleus. According to him, 3 million vaccinations can be given in December, 1.5 million people are registered for vaccinations and there is an opportunity to write down another 1.5 million. six months after the second dose of the vaccine, Themistocleus replied that the Vaccination Committee made a decision based on the available data, and, for example, in the UK, booster vaccinations are allowed after three months, in many other countries after five months. “Our national committee is more advanced and is at the forefront of vaccination with a third dose,” he said. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis previously proposed a two-month cut for the booster vaccine. According to the prime minister, “he is not a doctor, but it is absolutely obvious to him that immunity is decreasing gradually, no one loses it abruptly six months after vaccination.” He said that he considers it possible to have the third vaccination in four months, and not in six months, as recommended by the vaccine manufacturers. The Greek prime minister said that if approved, the introduction of the third dose of the vaccine would be accelerated “as an additional shield against coronavirus and its possible mutations.” 6% of the adult population.

Greece reduced revaccination period from six months to three

ATHENS, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. The National Vaccination Committee in Greece has cut the time between the second and third coronavirus vaccinations from six months to three months, said Primary Healthcare Secretary General Marios Themistokleous.

The decision was made in connection with the spread of the omicron strain COVID-19.

“In connection with the emergence of the omicron strain and its confirmation in a number of countries, including Greece, the national Vaccination Committee reviewed all national and international data and allowed all citizens from 18 years and older to do a booster dose from COVID-19 three months after completion of vaccination with two doses of vaccine, “- said Themistocleus at an extraordinary briefing at the Ministry of Health.

Those who have been ill with COVID-19 will be vaccinated three months after recovery.

According to him, the danger of infection with the omicron strain with the onset of winter makes it necessary to increase protection against COVID-19 as much as possible with the help of a booster vaccine. Appointments for your third shot start Friday night and Saturday morning. “We have enough opportunities to receive vaccinations, they can be done on Sunday,” said Themistocleus. According to him, 3 million vaccinations can be made in December, 1.5 million people are registered for vaccinations and there is an opportunity to write down another 1.5 million.

To the comment that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) believes that the third vaccine can be given at least six months after the second dose of vaccine, Themistocleus replied that the Vaccination Committee made a decision based on the available data, and, for example, in the UK, booster vaccination is allowed in three months, in many other countries in five months. “Our national committee is more advanced and is at the forefront of the third dose vaccine,” he said.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis previously proposed to reduce by two months the period for booster vaccinations. According to the prime minister, “he is not a doctor, but it is absolutely obvious to him that immunity is decreasing gradually, no one loses it abruptly six months after vaccination.” He said that he considers it possible to have the third vaccination in four months, and not in six months, as recommended by the vaccine manufacturers. The Greek prime minister said that if approved, the introduction of the third dose of the vaccine will be accelerated “as an additional shield against coronavirus and its possible mutations.”

In Greece, with a population of about 11 million, 6.606 million people have completed vaccinations, which is 63% of the total population and 74.6% of the adult population.

