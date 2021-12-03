Gwyneth Paltrow says she stopped acting because of Harvey Weinstein

В 26 лет актриса поняла, что лицедейство - не ее настоящая страсть.

Gwyneth Paltrow realized that she was not going to be an actress forever right after she received her first Oscar. In a new interview for SiriusXM’s Quarantined with Bruce The 45-year-old actress and winner of the industry’s most important award for her role in Shakespeare in Love, admitted that at the age of 26, she realized that acting was not quite what she had hoped for.

Gwyneth explained that the mystery and brilliance of acting was dispelled by close public scrutiny of her as the youngest actress in Hollywood.

“It’s hard to be a kid who gets criticized in the pages of magazines for who she meets, what she wears, what she says. Moreover, in the case of actors, it is very difficult to put down roots. I’m a homebody. I love meeting my old friends, cooking for children. I don’t like being all alone in a hotel in Budapest for 6 weeks. This is who I am. “

Moreover, Gwyneth Paltrow explained that part of her decision to suspend her career was influenced by her work with Harvey Weinstein. Together they were on the set of both Shakespeare In Love and Emma.

“When you combine these reasons with the fact that I have had a very strict boss throughout my career at Miramax, the combination is a genuine reason for my loss of interest. As if everything that is truly dear to you is being taken away from you. I don’t think this is my calling. ”

We remind you that Gwyneth Paltrow accused the Hollywood producer of sexual harassment. However, then Brad Pitt helped the girl with Harvey’s harassment and his persistent hints.

Read also: Graceful auction “The art of charity”: The third lot – collection of dishes Gien

In public, throughout her career, the actress appeared in the company of Brad Pitt, with whom she met from 1994 to 1997, and was also engaged before their breakup. During her epic Oscar debut, Gwyneth was with actor Ben Affleck from 1997 to 2000.

Presently Paltrow married to Politics producer Brad Falchuk… She has a 16-year-old daughter Apple and a 14-year-old son Moses, who were married to the actress in a marriage with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

Read also: Pantone announced the main color of 2021

Gwyneth was quite frank about how she lost her love of acting over the years. So, earlier in 2020, in an interview for the magazine Harper’s Bazaar the woman admitted that she hopes never to catch an infectious love for her past career again.

“When I played, I literally burned myself. In the highest season, I did 3 to 5 paintings a year. I got to the point where I was annoyed by the smallest situations, such as having to sit on makeup, wait for filming to start, and so on. ”

However, the boiling point came when she became pregnant with her first child in her marriage to Martin.

“The last film I appeared in when I was carrying my daughter was called Proof, and it was then that I realized that I could no longer do this. Every morning I experienced morning sickness, and felt that I was dying, and I had to tell monologues of 5 pages. Therefore, when I finally gave birth to my daughter, I realized that I needed more than just a big break – I would never appear in the movies again ”.

In subsequent years Paltrow starred in small roles for films about the Marvel universe, as well as in the TV series of her husband “The Politician”.