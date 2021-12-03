Halle Berry confessed to a lie

On November 24, the online premiere of the sports drama “Strikes” took place. Halle Berry, the leading actress, spoke about how hard it is for the actress to make a living with such films. Especially at 55.

Subscribe and read Express Newspaper at:

The heroine of the picture is forced to return to the boxing ring to feed her six-year-old son, who came under her care after the death of his father.

– For my age, I am in good shape. But boxing is not about running or swimming. From the blows, my head was constantly buzzing. I still take painkillers and sleep on my back, – complained Berry… – Although the fight scenes cause less pain to the actor than it seems to the viewer. Shooting Strikes is my hardest job in my life.

At the same time, Halle admitted that she had recently lied. She stated that she injured two ribs on the set and spent three days in the hospital. However, the other day on the program The Graham Norton Show took her words back.

by the way