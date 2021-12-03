Halle Berry left for Netflix

The actress and newly minted director signed a contract with streaming for several projects at once.

Halle Berry has signed a contract with Netflix for several projects. In the near future, the actress will star in at least two films, and will also take over the production functions. This is a natural success, with the actress making her directorial debut last year with a streaming-co-production drama Blows at the Toronto Festival. Now we are talking about long-term joint work.

Talking about her work, Berry shared her impressions of working with Scott Stuber and Ted Sarandos – CEOs of Netflix.

“My directorial debut, Kicks, was a love affair and I knew Scott and Ted would take good care of him. The Netflix team is friendly and creative, but also extremely passionate – a pleasure to work with. I am more than grateful for the cooperation and look forward to new joint projects “Holly shared.

Holly’s first Netflix project will be a sci-fi movie The mothership (“Motherhood”): the actress will play the main role and act as a producer. The second will be a spy movie Our man from new jersey (“Our Man From New Jersey”), where Berry will be joined by Mark Wahlberg.

The film “Strikes” tells the story of a single mother who is forced to return to the ring to ensure a decent future for her son. The movie is already available to watch on Netflix.