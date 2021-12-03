Hannah kissed her daughter in exactly the same outfit in which she went to the beach

The performer, along with the heiress, was photographed in the Maldives.

In one of the latest publications of the personal microblog of the singer Hannah, a photo of a celebrity appeared in an embrace with her daughter Adriana. Hannah posed with a girl in matching dresses on the white sand.

Hannah preferred the leopard print. By the way, earlier Natasha Koroleva and her son showed off a similar design on their clothes.

As for Hannah’s outfit, the dress with slits at the belly was adorned with small flounces at the hem. The singer tenderly kissed and hugged her daughter Adriana.

By the way, Hannah dressed her daughter in a dress similar to hers. Adriana closed her eyes with pleasure and turned her cheek for a kiss.

“Tanned beauties”, “Such a pretty Adriana!”, “I also want such a daughter”, “Live” photos are always the best “,” Daddy’s copy! This means that your son will look like you, ”“ Sweet girls, ”“ Both are good, ”admired Hannah’s fans in the comments under the photo.

We will remind, earlier Hannah showed the interior decoration of her country house. The performer hopes that she will celebrate the New Year in a luxurious cottage.

