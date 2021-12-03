Haven’t you dressed up and published for a long time? Eva Mendes too. The actress admitted that she does not get out of the robe for days

Self-isolation has become a real test for all of us – what can we say about those who quarantined with young children. Among them was Eva Mendes. In her instagram, the 46-year-old actress admitted that she is so busy with household chores that she does not even have time to change her clothes.

“I completely went into mom’s mode,” says Eva. – I used to wear my husband’s sweatpants, now I don’t take off my robe all day. But I do not care. The kids get my full attention. Of course, it’s not easy, but now they need me more than ever. “

Recall that Eva has been living with actor Ryan Gosling for almost ten years. They have two daughters, six-year-old Esmeralda and four-year-old Amada, who keep them from getting bored in quarantine. “Sometimes it seemed to us that we were arranging something like a sleepover with very drunk and aggressive guests,” Eva joked. – We really feel like hotel employees with angry and bossy guests who constantly demand that food be brought to them. And when they go to bed, all we have to do is clean up and discuss how the guests treated us that day! “

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling with children

Earlier, the actress said that after a long break, she does not exclude the possibility of returning to the big screen. The last film with the participation of Mendes was the film “How to Catch a Monster”, released in 2014. In the same year, Eva became a mother for the first time: she decided to devote herself to her family and stopped acting in films.

Photo: Legion-media