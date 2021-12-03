Head of Tomsk Investigative Committee, accused of taking bribes, was detained

Dmitry Kandinsky / vtomske.ru

The head of the department for the investigation of especially important cases of the Tomsk Investigation Department, Sergei Arefiev, who is suspected of receiving a large bribe through an intermediary, was convoyed to Moscow. There the Basmanny Court took him into custody.

We will remind, on the eve of the RF IC announced the initiation of a criminal case against the head of the department of the Tomsk Investigation Directorate Sergei Arefiev. According to the investigation, in the proceedings of the investigator of the department headed by Arefiev, there was a criminal case on tax evasion by the management of a Tomsk company. Arefiev planned to receive a bribe for its termination, he found an intermediary. The founder of the company informed law enforcement officers about the actions of Arefiev and his intermediary. On December 2, the mediator and Arefiev were detained while transferring a bribe.

As a number of sources and media outlets reported on Friday, Arefiev and an intermediary were convoyed to Moscow, where a preventive measure was chosen in the Basmanny Court.

The court made a decision to detain Sergei Arefiev for two months, according to the official telegram channel of the capital’s courts of general jurisdiction.

“On December 3, the Basmanny District Court of Moscow granted the investigator’s petition to impose a measure of restraint in the form of detention against Sergei Gennadievich Arefiev until February 2, 2022,” the statement says.

Arefiev is accused of committing a crime under Part 6 of Article 290 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (taking a bribe).

“The petitions of the defense for the selection of a preventive measure not related to detention in respect of Arefiev were denied,” the Basmanny court said.

In addition, a well-known Tomsk businessman Vladislav Levchugov was taken into custody until February 2. He is accused of mediating the transfer of a bribe to Arefiev.



