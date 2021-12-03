Hollywood stars with strange behavior – details, photos – Glamor – tsn.ua

Find out which of the Hollywood stars stands out not only for talent, but also for non-standard behavior.

Many Hollywood stars stand out not only for their talent, but also for their unconventional behavior.

So, it turns out, actress Angelina Jolie was blissed out of sadomasochism, director Tim Burton decorated the tree with fake dead babies, and Lady Gaga has a male alter ego.

Read which Hollywood star is the most eccentric celebrity.

Tom Cruise

The actor does strange things for the Church of Scientology. For example, after his marriage to Nicole Kidman fell apart, and then his relationship with Penelope Cruz, the actor allowed Scientologists to arrange a casting for the role of his new lover. And when Tom Cruise began a relationship with Katie Holmes, he allowed Scientologists to follow her around the clock. Also, somehow Cruz seriously offered to take part in the beating of those followers of Scientology who violated the rules of the church.

Nicolas Cage

The actor, who often has to play crazy, is also famous for his flamboyant antics in real life. For example, he bought an octopus for $ 150,000 and said he would need it to play a movie. Cage also ordered the construction of a three-meter pyramid tomb for himself in a cemetery in New Orleans.

Lady Gaga

Perhaps everyone knows about the raw meat dress at the MTV ceremony in 2010. Back in 2012, there was a dress made of hair, but the costumes are not the most extravagant in the singer. Once she admitted that from childhood she heard voices in her head and tried to cope with them using drugs and alcohol. Gaga also has a male alter ego named Joe Calderon. And, finally, one more interesting fact – Lady Gaga is so afraid of encountering ghosts that she gave more than $ 30 thousand for research into paranormal phenomena.

Tim Burton

The director is known for his love of the gothic style. For example, his house is littered with all kinds of Gothic decorations and lit with neon lights. Once on New Years, Burton decorated the tree with fake dead babies and snails. But that’s not all … When the director had a daughter, she was without a name for seven whole months, because her parents could not choose one. In the end, the girl was named Nell after one of the characters in Burton’s musical.

Angelina Jolie

The actress, before she acquired the status of a mother, could be very shocking. Angelina blissed out his sadomasochism and was obsessed with blood. That is why, with ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton, they wore pendants with drops of each other’s blood around their necks. And with another husband, Brad Pitt, Jolie decided to run away from the paparazzi and give birth to a child in Africa. Although, the most eccentric moment of her biography can be considered a passionate public kiss in an adult way with her brother James at the Oscar ceremony in 2000.

Bill Murray

The actor has no official representatives and the only way to contact him is to leave a message on the answering machine and wait for Murray to call back. The actor was nevertheless forced to hire an assistant, and in spite of the producers Bill hired a deaf-mute person (more precisely, he said so). And the actor can jokingly come home to a complete stranger. So once the actor did in Scotland and while he was visiting, he washed all the plates.

Tilda Swinton

A shocking look is not all that the actress can surprise. The star was a living exhibit at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. She slept for days in front of the public in a glass box. In addition, Swinton takes photographs and shows off … the eggs that her hen lays.

Billy Bob Thornton

The Fargo actor is known in Hollywood as a very eccentric person. He has numerological fears and passions. He once drove around a restaurant seven times before entering it, because Thornton considers the number seven to be lucky.

When he writes scripts, he does it exclusively with a pen and refuses to work on the computer. In addition, the actor collects tattoos on his body, ordering new ones over the old ones that have lost their relevance.

