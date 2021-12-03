Hollywood teen shooting chase in Volzhsky caught on video

https://ria.ru/20211203/pogonya-1761952132.html
A video of the police chasing a teenager in a tinted car in Volzhsky has appeared on the Web. It was published by the Chief Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Volgograd Region.
MOSCOW, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. A video of the police chasing a teenager in a tinted car in Volzhsky has appeared on the Web. It was published by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Volgograd region. The footage shows how a police officer shoots from a service weapon into the air, and then at the wheels of a reckless driver. As told by the spokesman of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk, the offender continued to drive even with flat tires and hit a policeman, but then collided with a company car. He tried to escape but was detained and found to be a 16-year-old teenager. A criminal case was opened against him on the use of violence against a government official, no one was injured during the shooting, and an official check showed that the police officer acted lawfully.
The footage shows how a police officer shoots from a service weapon into the air, and then at the wheels of a reckless driver.
As the spokesman for the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Irina Volk, said, the offender continued to drive even with flat tires and hit a police officer, but then collided with an official car. He tried to escape, but was detained.
It turned out to be a 16-year-old teenager. A criminal case was opened against him on the use of violence against a government official.
No one was injured during the shooting, and an official check showed that the police officer acted legally.
