Hot Divorced: Luscious Kim Kardashian Barely Fit in Tiny Bikini

Kim Kardashian is not one of those women who would be killed because of a divorce from her husband. Having left the trial to her lawyers, the 40-year-old model flew away from problems to warm lands. The reality TV star spends time in an exotic resort with children. And, of course, she does not get tired of posting vacation pictures in a bikini on Instagram.

The more the press discusses her divorce from Kanye West, the more outspoken Kim’s swimwear becomes. The hot divorcee does not seem to suffer in the least from the breakup with her spouse. And he is already preparing himself a “reserve airfield”, showing off appetizing forms on the beach and by the pool. In the last photos, the model poses in a micro bikini, in which her juicy charms barely fit. Kim languidly looks at the camera, showing luxurious breasts and lush hips.

Kardashian filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West a month ago. Now in the star family serious passions are boiling. The 43-year-old musician decided to stop all communication with his ex-wife. Kanye changed his phone numbers and told Kim that she could only contact him through his bodyguards.

Despite the complete break with his wife, West still spends a lot of time with his children, according to Page Six. The couple have four of them: 7-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 2-year-old Chicago and 1-year-old Psalm. North and Saint Kim gave birth herself, and Chicago and Psalm were born thanks to the services of surrogate mothers. By the way, Kim is not going to fight with her husband for the children. In a court statement, she asks for joint custody of the children, so that the children can spend half their time with their mother and half with their father.

Kim and Kanye got married in May 2014 in Italy after they already had an older daughter, North. Both spouses have an impressive fortune. But since they entered into a marriage contract before the wedding, each will remain with his property and monetary assets. According to Forbes, Kanye West is the richest musician on the planet with $ 1.3 billion in his accounts. The rapper earned much of his fortune thanks to his fashion brand Yeezy and his partnership with Adidas. Thus, the new Yeezy “khinkali” sneakers released on the market the day before (as they were dubbed because of the similarity of shoes to the national Georgian dish) were sold out in online stores in a matter of minutes. And although the official price of the sneaker is $ 200, the secondary market now sells them for $ 900 a pair.

Kim is also financially successful – her fortune is also approaching a billion dollars (Forbes estimates it at 900 million). She makes money selling cosmetics, lingerie, and social media ads.

The couple have not lived together for almost a year. The main reason for the divorce is the mental illness of a musician suffering from bipolar disorder.