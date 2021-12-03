How Alex Rodriguez and Matt Damon Reacted to Jennifer Lopez’s “Return” to Ben Affleck

The main social news of the week – the likely reunion of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck – haunts foreign reporters. The Daily Mail published exclusive footage from Montana airport, which shows that former lovers really spend a lot of time together. The pictures show how Ben and Jennifer arrived in a black SUV, driven by the actor, directly onto the runway and boarded a private jet. And in one of the photos by the gangway, they were holding hands.

Since neither J.Lo nor Ben speaks out on this topic, the journalists turned to Affleck’s best friend Matt Damon for comment during his connection to the Today TV channel. The actor, who has known Ben since childhood, acted like a man and did not betray his friend, but only laughed it off.

There isn’t enough alcohol in the world for you to make me say anything about it, ”Matt said. He also added that this is the first time he ever heard that Ben and Jennifer are together again. Matt is currently in Australia and may not really be hearing rumors from the Hollywood Hills.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

However, Damon honestly admitted that the likelihood of a renewal of relations between his best friend and his ex-girlfriend does not scare him at all, on the contrary.

This is an exciting story! I love both of them. Hope it’s true. That would be awesome, ”Matt said. Former fiancé Jay Lo, 45-year-old Alex Rodriguez, also could not get away from journalists’ questions today. But when asked what he thinks about the joint vacation of his ex-lover with Ben Affleck, Rodriguez answered with one phrase.

Yankis, go ahead! – Alex said and smiled.

The media saw ambiguity in this response. The fact is that we are talking about the New York Yankis baseball team, for which Rodriguez played for many years. But Affleck is an ardent fan of the Boston Red Sox, the main competitor of the New York Yankees. And Ben is so devoted to his team that he even refused to wear a Yankis cap while filming Gone Girl. Rodriguez, as noted by eyewitnesses, is trying his best to keep his face, but, according to anonymous sources of the publication People, he is shocked by the news of his ex-lover.

Alex is shocked that Lopez has decided to move on. He really thought they could be reunited. He tried to contact J. Lo to meet with her, but she did not reciprocate his feelings, – said the source.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas

By the way, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are both free now. Jay Lo, 51, announced her separation from fiancé, 45-year-old athlete Alex Rodriguez, in mid-April. And in January it became known that Ben Affleck had ended his relationship with Ana de Armas.