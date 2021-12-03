How Ben Affleck described his relationship with Lopez after the reunion

Hollywood actor Ben Affleck believes that he was “lucky to get a second chance” not only in his career, which almost collapsed in his time, but also in his personal life. Since his breakup with singer Jennifer Lopez, 17 years have passed since the couple renewed their relationship. This, according to the artist, was one of the best events in his destiny…

As Affleck said, over the years, he learned to accept his failures, turning them into valuable experiences. The well-being and happiness that he has now, the artist believes, is the result of all past failures and suffering. Now he clearly understands that the most important thing is to be a good father, then a good person and, “apparently, a good husband.” It is worth noting that quite recently the star was noticed in a jewelry store: fans have almost no doubt what to expect weddings celebrities did not last long.

“I’m very lucky because I know that some people don’t even get the first chance. Life is hard and we fail and hopefully learn from them. This time, I had enough time to reflect on the failures of past relationships. “Affleck told The Wall Street Journal.

The actor stressed that sometimes he wants to shout to the whole world about his beautiful and “great love story”, because to return to his beloved a woman was the right decision. The second time, he admitted, the relationship only got better, because in 17 years of separation, both became more experienced. But still Affleck needs boundaries, so he is not ready to discuss his romance with the press in detail.











“One of the hardest lessons I’ve learned is that it’s unwise to share everything with the world. I don’t want to tell everyone about our relationship. I feel more comfortable when only those close to me know about my feelings, ” – added the actor.

Affleck and Lopez were engaged in the early 2000s, but never got married. After the breakup, the artist married colleague Jennifer Garner, they had three children, the couple was together for 12 years. The singer was also married to the performer Mark Anthony, gave birth to twins, the marriage lasted ten years.

Prior to her reunion with Affleck, Lopez was in a relationship with baseball player Alex Rodriguez, and her betrothed with actress Ana de Armas. As soon as news of the completion of these novels appeared, they began to notice long-time lovers together. Earlier, as 5-tv.ru reported, Jennifer Lopez told about plans to give birth to an heir to Ben Affleck.