How George Clooney redefined his views on marriage

gorgkluni / Instagram Actor George Clooney on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast talked about his former bachelor beliefs and what helped him to abandon them, writes PEOPLE. According to him, he did not even think that he could marry again after his first marriage.

The 60-year-old artist said that his life completely changed when his current wife, 43-year-old Amal Alamuddin, appeared in it. “I didn’t want to get married, I didn’t want children, but then I met this amazing woman and fell madly in love. At the same moment I realized that everything would be different, ”he admitted to the journalist.

Then Clooney remembered how he and his wife decided to have a child. According to the actor, some time after the wedding, his and his wife were invited to visit by friends who had a noisy child, so at one point they went out to rest. “Amal said that we were very lucky, to which I replied that we were lucky to meet each other. Then she offered to share this happiness with someone else, ”said the actor. He admitted that after a little thought he replied: “If only you are in business.” Amal suggested trying it.

According to the actor, it was a very emotional moment that made him reconsider his principles and views on marriage. “Until that day, I was sure that this was not my destiny, and everything was fine with me,” he said. Therefore, when his wife told him that she was pregnant with twins, he was simply shocked, as he was ready for only one. However, now he is “happy that each other has children, especially during a pandemic.”