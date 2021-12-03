How Jessica Alba left cinema and succeeded in business :: Heroes :: RBC Style

Jessica Alba’s cosmetics company Honest was valued at $ 1.45 billion following an IPO. In the middle of the 2000s, the actress flashed everywhere. Films, TV series, covers of glossy magazines. In 2017, Alba went missing from radar – but where? Let’s figure it out

Jessica Alba’s career began at the age of 12. For the first time, she starred in the comedy “The Lost Camp” about the antics of teenagers on summer vacation. Fame came after starring in the television series “Dark Angel”. At that time she was 19 years old.

Shot from the series “Dark Angel” © kinopoisk

The actress gradually began to turn into the sex symbol of America. In 2001, Jessica took first place on the Hot 100 list of Maxim magazine. The film career was in full swing: the thriller “Paranoia” was followed by the dance melodrama “Honey”, and then the blockbuster “Fantastic Four” – by 2005 Alba had become a Hollywood star. Role in the bloody film comic “Sin City” by Robert Rodriguez secured this status for Alba.

Already in 2006, the actress posed in a bikini on the cover of Playboy magazine. She was named the sexiest star of the year. However, Alba sued the magazine’s owner, Hugh Hefner. The Playboy owner illegally used Alba’s pictures. Everything went well – the proceeds for this issue were donated to charitable foundations.

At the same time, Jessica Alba was ashamed of her sexuality due to her strict Catholic upbringing. Since childhood, Jessica attended church, where she faced rejection from the parishioners.

“The older people condemned me, and my pastor explained to me that it was because I was wearing provocative clothes, even though I didn’t. It just made me desirable for men, it was my fault, and it made me ashamed of my body and just being a woman, “Jessica admitted.

After a meteoric rise in her career, a creative calm began. From 2008 to 2017, of the most striking works of the actress, one can only recall the bloody action movie Machete by Robert Rodriguez and the sequel to Sin City. In 2017, Alba disappeared from the screens. There are several reasons for this.

Scene from the movie “Sin City 2: A Dame to Kill For” © kinopoisk

Wrong PR

The film industry and the media, especially Playboy and Maxim magazines, unnecessarily sexualized the actress’s youth. Now she is 40 years old, and she can no longer belong to her former role, Hollywood studios either no longer offer her roles, or she herself has a different attitude to her career.

Failed hype

Hollywood is run by money, and the actors in it are cash registers, usually in two flavors. Some get roles in large projects, others are content with low-budget ones. Only two films, Fantastic Four and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, starring Jessica Alba, earned more than $ 100 million at the box office. 100.

Shot from the movie “Fantastic Four” © kinopoisk

Business

But Jessica Alba has excelled in the field of entrepreneurship, which she came to after an extreme case that occurred in 2008. Her newborn daughter Honor Warren developed hives: the girl became covered with red spots after Jessica put on her clothes, washed with a “proven” detergent. After experiencing this experience, Alba decided to found a company to produce safe products, free of toxins and allergens.

She hired Healthy Child, Healthy World author Christopher Gavigan and LegalZoom founder Brian Lee as consultant to create Love & Honor. The actress later shortened the title to Honor. The official launch of the project took place in 2012.

The work on the set has been replaced by the office routine. Alba laughs as she remembers working 86 hours a week filming James Cameron’s Dark Angel television series. Now Jessica sits at a blue vintage table 86 hours a week, marketing and planning for The Honest Company.

Jessica Alba’s business is growing at a fantastic rate. In 2012, when the company first entered the market, sales amounted to $ 10 million, and after two years they reached the $ 150 million mark. By 2015, the Honor Company introduced a line of 130 products, including balms, toothpaste, detergents and cosmetics. … “We use 100% organic cotton, a plant-based polymer and a bioplastic applicator,” the actress explains. “They can’t affect hormones.”

In 2021, the actress’s company was valued at $ 1.45 billion based on the results of the initial public offering, which took place on May 4. During the IPO, Honest raised, according to Bloomberg, $ 413 million. With the money raised, the brand plans to strengthen its online business and strengthen its presence in international markets.

Jessica Alba and Nick Vlahos, CEO Honest Company, May 2021 © Getty

Jessica Alba’s business is not just a company that specializes in sustainable products. At the heart of the Honest Company is the idea of ​​family well-being: “Everything your family touches, everything around the house should be non-toxic, inexpensive, safe and effective to use.” Perhaps the secret of Alba’s success lies precisely in this caring approach.

The focus on business gives the impression that the movie star has no plans to make a comeback anytime soon. Jessica Alba is realizing her potential in business, although now, in an era where stars like Reese Witherspoon are creating their own production companies to support talented actresses of different ages, when 63-year-old Frances McDormand receives her third Oscar and the film industry celebrates inclusivity, actresses have a great chance of pursuing a career.

On Jessica Alba’s page on KinoPoisk, there are three new projects. Let’s see, maybe we will have a loud return of the actress?