How to wear light blue jeans in winter – shows Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds’ new celebrity exit

Blake Lively earned herself the status of a fashion icon thanks to the impeccable wardrobe of her character in the series “Gossip” … The actress herself also adores fashion and collects stylish looks for social events. The star, by the way, has repeatedly admitted that she creates her own outfits, and the stylist acts only as an assistant. In everyday life, celebrities prefer simple and comfortable clothes.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

So, the other day Blake was met by the paparazzi when she was walking with her husband Ryan Reynolds through the streets of New York. She chose blue skinny jeans, which in the cold season she prefers to combine with black turtleneck and lace-up boots … The image of the celebrity was completed by a cross-body bag on a chain and a black belt. In Russian realities, such a bow can be supplemented with an oversized coat or a stylish sheepskin coat …

Turtleneck Brunello Cucinelli, 71,550 rubles, tsum.ru

Jeans Khaite, 28 390 rubles, tsum.ru

Pollini boots, 27290 rubles, noone.ru

Coat Paul Smith, 88 250 rubles, bosco.ru

What kind of sheepskin coat to look for before the onset of cold weather? Read

12 stylish plaid coats like Olivia Palermo Read