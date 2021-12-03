How was September 1 for the children of Hollywood stars

От Джессики Альбы до Эшли Симпсон - смотрим, как именно проходили “проводы” в школу.

Jessica Alba’s daughter – Honor

The singer cannot believe how much her daughter has grown (Honor is already 13 years old), as, however, we didn’t even know that Alba’s child looks already such a grown-up girl. Jessica, of course, cried, sending the baby to eighth grade.

Ashlee Simpson’s daughter – Jogger

The singer’s six-year-old daughter, who was born in Ashley’s marriage to Evan Ross, but already has big career aspirations – “artist, movie star and model” – that’s what Jogger’s chalkboard says.

Jessica Simpson’s children – Ice and Maxi

Simpson shared pictures of her children returning to school this year. In the photo, Ice and Maxi are hugging cutely, dressed in the same uniform.

“After a year and a half, the happy children return to school. New school means new beginnings, ”wrote the proud mother.

Eva Amurri’s daughter – Marlowe

Eva Amurri, who is the daughter of the famous actress Susan Sarandon, is confident that her own child will also achieve resounding success in the future.

“Today is the second grade, and tomorrow is the world,” Marlowe’s mother signed a snapshot of her daughter in a bright yellow dress.

Daughter of Yana Kramer – Jolie

The daughter of an American actress and country singer spent her first day in kindergarten, and, of course, a happy mother could not miss the opportunity to praise her baby and shower her with compliments. Kramer on Instagram posted a whole series of photos of Jolie on the school bus, at her desk and with classmates.