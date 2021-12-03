https://ria.ru/20211203/sputnik-1762073260.html
Hungarian Foreign Minister praised the effectiveness of Sputnik V
Hungary has very good experience with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, said the country’s foreign minister, Peter Siyarto. RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021
MOSCOW, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. Hungary has very good experience with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, said the country’s Foreign Minister Peter Siyjarto. “We have very good experience with Sputnik, more than a million Hungarians have received it, and the results are as good as others five vaccines. And all are very effective, “Siyarto said in an interview with Radio Latvia. He also noted that Hungary has begun construction of a plant for the production of vaccines and negotiations with Russia on the production of Sputnik V.” Now we have begun to build our national plant for the production vaccines and talk with both Russia and China about investments so that we can produce Sputnik and Sinopharm vaccines, “the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry said. Earlier, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) reported that Sputnik V showed the best efficacy against deaths (98%) in coronavirus disease compared to the other five vaccines based on 3.7 million vaccinated. The Foundation also recalled that Hungary became the first EU country to which approved Sputnik V.
