Important changes await pensioners from January 1, 2022

It became known about important innovations that await Russian pensioners from January 1, 2022. Some categories will see an increase in payments, while others will simplify the procedure for receiving pension accruals.

As the leading lawyer of the “European Legal Service” Oksana Krasovska said, in particular, the procedure for assigning a pension at the suggestion of the employment center is being simplified. Now, if specialists could not find a job for a person of pre-retirement age, then they can offer him to go on vacation ahead of schedule. True, only those who will have at least 20 and 25 years of work experience will be able to apply for an early retirement pension (for women and men – Ed.). Several other criteria must also be met. In this case, payments will begin to accrue automatically, no application is required from a person, reports Life.

In addition, from January 1, a pensioner can ask for the transfer of the amount not received by him in the current month to his bank account. We are talking about those who receive their pension through the post office or another organization. If a person has not received the money in person, he can write a statement and the money will be transferred to his account. Such a situation, for example, may affect people in areas where an emergency regime has been introduced.

According to the vice-president of the Association of Lawyers for Registration, Liquidation, Bankruptcy and Legal Representation, a member of the General Council of Delovaya Rossiya, Vladimir Kuznetsov, from January 1, an old-age insurance pension will also be automatically assigned. But you still have to submit an application through the portal of public services. Pensions will be automatically accrued to people with an insurance record of at least 15 years and an individual pension coefficient of at least 30.

In addition, now the territorial body of the Pension Fund of Russia, at the request of a notary, can issue certificates of the amount of pension that the deceased pensioner did not receive during his lifetime. This is necessary for the heirs to receive this money.

The social supplement to the pension will also be set automatically. no documents are required. But surcharges will be charged no earlier than from the day the right to this surcharge arises.

The disability insurance pension will be awarded from the day the person is recognized as disabled. And also automatically.

An additional 25% will be received by pensioners who live in rural areas and have worked there for at least 30 years.

From January, a social supplement will be paid to the pension of non-working pensioners, if it is less than the subsistence minimum. So in Moscow, the surcharge will be made up to the amount of 21,193 rubles.